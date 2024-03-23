PVV, VVD NSC and BBB continue with the formation of a cabinet. That was the outcome of the House of Representatives debate on the final report of now former informant Kim Putters. His successors, Richard van Zwol and Elbert Dijkgraaf, started talks this week with the four party leaders for the next round.

In The Hague Affairs much has been said about those four forming parties, but in this episode we focus on the other eleven factions in the House of Representatives. How is the intended opposition faring? You will hear from Lamyae Aharouay and Philip de Witt Wijnen about what role the various parties want to take on in this formation, how they position themselves towards the forming parties and how they relate to each other in the new reality after the elections of November 22.

Do you have questions, suggestions or ideas about our journalism? Please email our ombudsman at [email protected].

Continue reading and listening

How different will this right-wing cabinet really be? 'Camouflage', says the opposition

New informateurs: SGP member who knows everything about finance and CDA member with a long track record in official The Hague

Podcast – Is a radical right-wing cabinet now possible?

Guests: Lamyae Aharouay & Philip de Witt Wines Presentation: Guus Valk Editorial & production: Iris Verhulsdonk Edit: Pieter Bakker Photo: Bart Maat