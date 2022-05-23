Playground Games has changed a job description for an engineer in their world

Owners of an Xbox console and those who enjoy Microsoft services on various platforms are eagerly awaiting news of Fable, the new game from Playground Games that brings back to the catalog one of the most beloved franchises. According to members of the study itself, the project has been in production for more than four years, but it did not seem that the development had advanced enough in all this time.

In Playground they continue to focus on the project, but in a job offer published in LinkedIn it was suggested that Fable is still in an early stage of development. However, the vacancy description has been updated removing early stage term after the fans echoed it.

They have updated the description of a vacancyApparently the description of the offer (aimed at a senior rendering engineer) was the same as one they posted a year ago, so talking about early development should be due to using the same description than with other previous vacancies. “Playground Games is looking for a Senior Render Engineer to join the Fable team. You will have the opportunity to shape technology used to build a large-scale triple A title,” say those responsible for other great sagas such as Forza Horizon.

In addition to the presentation trailer, from Fable we can only wait for the moment that it reaches PC and Xbox Series X | S in the future, but the new Playground Games does not yet have a date set in the calendar. Who knows if next June is a good opportunity to see it again on the occasion of the celebration of the Xbox and Bethesda event, which will take place on the 12th and will leave us with announcements and news from the Microsoft video game division. .

