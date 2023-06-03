A few months ago it seemed unlikely that Armando Benedetti, one of the trusted men and coordinator of Gustavo Petro’s campaign, would leave the Colombian embassy in Caracas, much less because of a scandal like the one that has developed in recent days.

Now, the Colombian president announced that both Benedetti and his head of government, Laura Sarabia, are leaving their posts. The articulator of relations between Caracas and Bogotá is withdrawn even when the embassy operates at half speed and not even the consulates have opened.

With Petro’s announcement, the Colombian government must send a note to Venezuela advising of Benedetti’s departure as ambassador and You must also inform about the official who will be in charge of the diplomatic headquarters, question that defines the Chancellery in Bogotá.

At the embassy in Caracas there are two high-ranking officials, who are German Castanedawho in recent years has worked on the issue of Venezuela and the reestablishment of relations with Colombia and Lorena Arboleda, Benedetti’s right hand.

Castañeda is one of the diplomats who has the most knowledge about the neighboring country. During the break in relations, he was coordinator of Affairs with Venezuela in the Americas Directorate of the Foreign Ministry in Bogotá.

Sources mentioned to EL TIEMPO that Fulvia Benavides, who is currently consul in Caracas, was also sounding like a replacement, however, Petro is not trusted and the slowness in completing the opening of the consulate has not added points.

The name of Alfonso Prada would also be on the list, however nothing has been specified in this regard.

At the moment, the Venezuelan government has not ruled on what happened.

ANA MARIA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON

WEATHER CORRESPONDENT

CARACAS