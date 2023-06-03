The Cabinet of Ministers of the Russian Federation approved a list of malfunctions in which the operation of a car is prohibited

The Cabinet of Ministers of Russia approved a list of malfunctions in which it is forbidden to use the machine. About it informs press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

“The Russian government approved changes to the list of malfunctions and conditions under which the operation of vehicles is prohibited,” the ministry said.

The resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers clarified the requirements for brakes, engine operation, steering, external lighting devices. Methods for identifying vehicle malfunctions are specified. Also, additional requirements are established for the operation of buses. In particular, they cannot be ridden in case of through corrosion of the floor in the cabin.

The government document will come into force on September 1, 2023 and has not yet been published.

Earlier, Andrey Kutepov, the head of the Federation Council Committee on Economic Policy, spoke in favor of lowering the price of mandatory motor third party liability insurance (OSAGO) policies for Russian-made cars.