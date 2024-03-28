In Shrewsbury, Queen Camilla is welcomed by hundreds of people who show her closeness and affection and also talks about Princess Kate

When you face a difficult period, be it personal or family, knowing that you are supported allows you to face everything in a positive way. The people dear to us can grant us an enormous positive force that pushes us in the right direction. Even when talking about famous and well-known people, support from fans is always welcome. The English, in this difficult period for the royal family, are demonstrating enormous attachment and affection towards all members. Queen Camilla she was welcomed by all this affection during one of her institutional trips.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla

There Royal family English is facing a truly complicated and dark period. The illness of King Charles, who is undergoing all the required treatments, has enormously shaken the country. Even the news of the illness of Kate, Princess of Wales and future heir to the throne together with William, destabilized the entire family and the kingdom.

The strong point of the royal family at the moment is the Queen Camilla who immediately took her husband's place on various trips. King Charles is able to take care of all the bureaucratic events that take place inside the palace, but cannot travel to preserve his health. At this moment William remains close to his wife Kate, who is undergoing the procedure chemotherapy.

Queen Camilla

After the official visit to Northern Ireland, she moved to Shrewsbury, historic English town. Welcomed by hundreds of people, Camilla she appeared smiling and fit. She exchanged words, greetings and smiles with the people present along the route of her walk which ended at the recently renovated local farmers' market. The presence of the 76-year-old appears to be a reassuring sign, especially as regards her husband. The King, as communicated on March 26, will attend the traditional royal mass of Easter on Sunday 31 March.

During this visit, Camilla thanked the people present for the support and affection shown. She also reassures some subjects about Kate's condition and says:

“I know Catherine is thrilled by all the kind wishes and expressions of support.”

England and the whole world await updates regarding the health of King Charles III and Kate, Princess of Wales.