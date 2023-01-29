Jude Bellingham will be one of the soap operas of the next transfer market. Real Madrid has the player between their eyebrows, the latest performances by Modric and Kroos have set off alarm bells in the Santiago Bernabéu offices, Jude has become a priority. The young Englishman has in his head that the best thing for the future of his career is not to return to the Premier League, he wants to play outside of England. Here we show you how he is all the news:
LIVERPOOL
Jugen Klopp is obsessed with his signings, he wants to sign him for his midfield no matter what. The German coach continually talks with his environment to find out the status of his decision. Jude is under a lot of pressure, whether it’s from fellow Liverpool players like Henderson or Alexander Arnold or big legends like Gerrard, who has said: “All Bellingham has to do is send me his schedule. So, I’ll fly to Dortmund, take him for dinner… and bring him back to England!” He also added: “Move the game, get to the box, score…Liverpool lacks, just, a 8 as Bellingham”
BORUSSIA DORTMUND
They want to get the renewal of the player. There is talk that to try to retain him they would have prepared an offer of 15 million euros and three more seasons. He would continue until 2026, thus making him the highest paid player in the club’s history. Dortmund knows that it will be very difficult to retain him, but they are going to try before they have the more than €100M that the operation could entail.
