The B7 generation of the Audi RS4 is a very special one. Of course, it was a fast Audi, but this time the ladies and gentlemen of quattro GmbH had decided to make something special out of it. The first generation RS4 (the B5) was a blunt axe: very effective, but not a precision tool.

The handling, the steering feel, the handling: everything was so much better than the first generation, which is currently more expensive than the B7. Strange but true. What was also brilliant: the engine. A naturally aspirated 4.2 V8 instead of a smaller turbo engine. As a result, the RS4 B7 has a direct throttle response, a nice ascending power curve and an incredibly beautiful sound. Combine that with the manual gearbox and you understand: this is really something special.

Supercharged RS4

However, there are always evil tongues that claim that this generation RS4 does not reach its power. According to quattro GmbH, the engine should deliver 420 hp, but most units do not reach 400 on the dynamometer. You won’t be bothered by that with this copy.

This is one that has been taken care of by MTM (Motoren Technik Mayer). In this case, the car is equipped with a mechanical supercharger. Exact figures are not given, but the engine now produces about 550 hp. More than enough to completely miss a BMW M3 from this period.

The supercharger does take up a bit of space. In addition, you also have extra high temperatures. For that there is a carbon bulge on the hood that should ensure that this heat can dissipate faster.

Better handling

For (even) better handling, the MTM RS4 is equipped with a KW coilover set, which you can adjust in height. The rims are MTM’s Bimoto pattas and painted in Gunmetal Gray, which perfectly matches the Daytona Gray of the paint.

So… Is this Supercharged RS4 for you? It does come from New York, so you have to ship it for a while. However, it is a forgotten generation, the B7. So don’t expect prices to skyrocket, although transport to Europe has become a bit more expensive recently, says editor-in-chief @MichaelRas who now won’t import a wrong Cadillac. Anyway, interested? The car is for sale on Bring-A-Trailer and you can view ad here!

So much faster is a supercharged RS4 faster than a standard one:

Video credits: Doug Benett

