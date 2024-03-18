The president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, denied on Monday, March 18, that he had any intention of extending his mandate due to the fears that his proposal to reform the Constitution generated in the opposition.

In the midst of a clash of powers with Congress, the Colombian president, Gustavo Petro, assured that Colombia “has to go to a National Constituent Assembly,” which according to his opponents is a window to extend his four-year mandate beyond August 2026. But the president denied that intention this Monday, March 18.

“The constitutional process called is not even to change the Constitution of '91 [1991]nor to perpetuate myself in power,” the president responded on his X account this Monday.

The constituent process called is neither to change the constitution of '91, nor to perpetuate myself in power. In the more than three decades since 1991, the powers constituted by the constituent of '91 have not been able to resolve several fundamental problems… https://t.co/BRxPF3qrYZ — Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) March 18, 2024



In Colombia, a presidential re-election was allowed in the periods in which Álvaro Uribe (2002-2010) and Juan Manuel Santos (2010-2018) governed. But in 2015, he removed himself again.

Petro, in power from 2022, He qualified his statements in an interview with the newspaper El Tiempo and assured that the reform actually contemplates several points that “require urgent attention.”.

Among these, the implementation of the peace agreement that led to the disarmament of the FARC guerrilla in 2016, accelerate an agrarian reform, modify the judicial system and include a chapter on climate change and decarbonization of the economy.

Petro is also strongly criticized on social networks, because before coming to power he promised not to call a National Constituent Assembly. The media published interviews in which the then candidate ruled out that possibility and asks not to be equated with a “left-wing dictator.”

My commitments written in marble will be in the president's office Commitments to citizens with Mockus, with Claudia López, with decency throughout Colombia. pic.twitter.com/igwmqtUyzT — Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) June 8, 2018



“Be very careful! They want a constituent to prolong the presidential term and perpetuate themselves,” former president Iván Duque (2018-2022) wrote in X.

The president defended himself by saying that his government noticed that the “constituted powers” are “strongly penetrated by the corruption regime,” so a “constituent process” is necessary.

“The photo they took of me with (the former mayor of Bogotá) Mockus was in 2018, we lost and that is the reality. Then Duque took office and his Government represented the handover of executive power to the mafias. In such a situation, it is imperative to take action. In any area that I review, in which I get involved, I find plundering and theft,” explained the head of state in the interview with El Tiempo.

According to the law, a process to modify the Magna Carta must be presented by legislative act before Congress, where Petro lost the majorities.

The president anticipated that he will call “the people to mobilization, to the streets” and “to debate.”

“I am a constituted power, I am not the constituent power. It is not a problem of majorities, it is a problem of popular force,” he added.

Experts point out that this is a desperate measure by the country's first left-wing president in the face of the difficulty of making his campaign proposals a reality.

The 1991 Constitution was drafted after the demobilization of the urban guerrilla M-19, to which Petro belonged in his youth.

The former Ibero-American presidents who are part of the Freedom and Democracy Group expressed this Monday their concern about Petro's proposal.

“The members of the Freedom and Democracy Group express our concern about the recent statements by the president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, who has proposed the convening of a National Constituent Assembly,” the former presidents stated in a statement.

The document is signed, among others, by the former president of the Spanish government Mariano Rajoy and the former presidents Felipe Calderón and Vicente Fox (Mexico); Iván Duque (Colombia), Guillermo Lasso, Jamil Mahuad and Osvaldo Hurtado (Ecuador), and Mauricio Macri (Argentina).

“The proposal to establish a national constituent assembly, without national consensus or through appropriate institutional channels, could threaten the stability and cohesion of the Colombian political system,” the information added.

With AFP and EFE