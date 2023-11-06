Dhe German extreme athlete Jonas Deichmann crossed the USA twice in four months: from New York to Los Angeles by bike – and back on foot. After arriving in New York on Saturday, the 36-year-old athlete, who has become known as the “German Forrest Gump,” ran the marathon in New York on Sunday – his “cooling down run,” as he wrote on Instagram.

In recent years, Deichmann has already made it into the Guinness Book of Records with his bicycle: in 64 days, the Stuttgart native cycled 16,000 kilometers from Portugal to Vladivostok in Russia. This was followed by tours from Alaska to Patagonia and from the North Cape in Norway to the Cape of Good Hope in South Africa.

With the “Triathlon around the world” – from September 2020 to November 2021 he cycled, swam and ran for more than 400 days – Deichmann received international attention.

His 120 Ironman distances in a row inspired athletes all over the world.