Replacing the diplomat Félix Plasencia, who was the first ambassador of Venezuela in Colombia during the reestablishment of relations, Nicolás Maduro appointed the Colombian Alex Saab, president of the International Center for Productive Investment (CIIP).

(We recommend: 'Assassination from Colombia': Maduro's complaint to neutralize his adversaries).

Is about a recent body (2020) that seeks to attract investments to Caracas. According to the CIIP website, it has a portfolio of assets for investment in the areas of mining, oil, industries, agriculture, aquaculture, food and fishing.

(You can read: Milei replies to Maduro calling him an 'impoverishing socialist').

This center was created to develop “legal, economic and financial mechanisms and instruments for the consolidation of reliable, safe, attractive and high-yield investments for any natural or legal person” who wishes to do business with Venezuela, a complicated point due to sanctions. Americans weighing on Caracas.

(Keep reading: Nicolás Maduro appoints Álex Saab in charge of investments in Venezuela).

Nicolás Maduro and Álex Saab during the memory and account of the president. See also 'Toni's Footprint', the documentary that rescues Gobbi, a mountaineering legend

Now, according to Maduro, The “Saab experience” is essential to advance with this mechanism, which turns the Colombian with Venezuelan nationality and diplomatic status into a kind of bridge with all the investments that exist and can reach the countrynow he is the face of the dialogue and the management of the money that can be received.

It is also a key position for the United States to continue monitoring the steps of Saab, who was accused by that country's justice system of being Maduro's alleged front man.

(We recommend: Two decades of restrictions: more than 400 media outlets closed in Venezuela).

Besides, Documents from journalistic investigations assure that Saab not only managed the purchase of food for Venezuela, but also oil sales and would owe more than 1.2 billion dollars to Venezuelan oil companies..

“I announce the appointment of Alex Saab Morán as the new president of the Productive Investment Center of Venezuela, so that he, with his experience, helps our country bring investments and bring the economic strength of the world,” said Maduro during his annual message before the National Assembly (AN/Parliament).

See also Russia: The West will not make concessions on Ukraine I announce the appointment of Alex Saab Morán as the new president of the Center for Productive Investments of Venezuela, so that he, with his experience, can help our country bring investments.

During his speech, Maduro celebrated the “rescue” of Saab from the “kidnapping” in which, he assured, he was kept in the United States, where he was identified as an alleged front man for the Chavista leader, while he faced trial for the crime of conspiracy to launder money. money.

(Also: Maduro assures that the reward offered by the US for his capture is 'ridiculous').

Saab was extradited in 2021 to the United States from Cape Verde, where he had been detained since June 2020, when The Colombian's plane made a technical stop in that African country on a return trip to Venezuela from Iran.

On December 20, the United States released the businessman in a prisoner exchange with Venezuela, which released ten Americans and nearly twenty Venezuelans considered “political prisoners.”

ANA MARÍA RODRÍGUEZ BRAZÓN

TIME CORRESPONDENT

CARACAS