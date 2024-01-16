President Emmanuel Macron announced the delivery of dozens of cruise missiles and hundreds of bombs during a press conference last night. These are long-range SCALP cruise missiles. France previously supplied one fifty SCALP missiles which have a range of approximately 250 kilometers.

New safety agreement

The French president stated that the goal is “not to let Russia win.” He also announced a visit to the Ukrainian capital Kyiv next month. Macron wants to conclude a new bilateral security agreement with Ukraine. The new French Foreign Minister Stéphane Séjourné had already said during a visit to Kyiv last Saturday that the Ukrainians can continue to count on French support.

France's arms support previously lagged behind other countries. Yesterday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was at the World Economic Forum in Davos where he lobbied for more investors, weapons, money and support for his peace plans. He complained about the West's half-hearted support for his country.

