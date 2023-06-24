Weather | Sunday’s weather is becoming unstable, strong thunderstorms are expected

Temperatures remain at 20–24 degrees in the southern and central parts of the country.

Midsummer Sunday the weather is becoming unstable in both southern and central Finland, the meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute Tuukka Keränen tells. Rain and thundershowers occur in many places.

“These can then be quite strong in places, which means that there can be a lot of water at once in a deaf area.”

In northern Finland it is mostly cloudy, but in parts of Lapland there can also be showers in the afternoon.

Temperatures remain at 20–24 degrees in the southern and central parts of the country. If the deaf is surprised, the temperature can also drop below 20 degrees for a moment.

On Sunday, there will be an air mass warmer than the rest of Finland over northern Finland, just like on Saturday. The frost line will probably break in Lapland, and the temperature can reach 26 degrees in some places, says Keränen.