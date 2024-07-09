The new video comparison made by ElAnalistaDeBits reveals How The First Descendant Runs on PS4 and PS5putting Sony’s platforms side by side (with the addition of PS4 Pro as well) and testing the numerous graphics modes available. The difference is mainly made by the resolutioninevitably: moving from PS4 to PS4 Pro and then to PS5, with the different visual options, the sharpness of the elements of the scenario changes substantially and this has a clear impact on the overall visual impact.

Graphics modes and performance Specifically, the free-to-play shooter offers on PlayStation 5 the possibility of opting for a Fidelity Mode that reaches 2160p at 30 fps or 1800p with ray tracing: a feature that can certainly visually enrich the experience. We then have a Balanced Mode of 1440p and 40 fps which However, they become 60 fps if you activate frame generationa big new feature in The First Descendant; and a 1440p, 60 fps Performance Mode, which here also becomes 90 fps with frame generation. Going to test these graphic modes, the result is more or less what was expected: in the presence of frame generation the numbers are quite inconsistent and It is therefore the variable refresh rate that brings orderwhile in fixed modes solid performances are recorded.

A great sight to see As we had the opportunity to write in our last review of The First Descendant, we are faced with a decidedly ambitious productionespecially from a technical point of view, which uses the latest technologies to deliver excellent quality graphics.



