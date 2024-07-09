A radical change showed James Rodriguez in the Copa America. Criticism of his football in the past is a thing of the past. Brazilnow all are praise and flowers after his presentation with the Colombia selection.

According to the criteria of

The Colombian is the star that shines the brightest in this America Cup after scoring one goal and providing five assists in four games as a starter for the national team.

James Rodriguez Photo:Getty Images via AFP and Efe Share

James changed the chip

The Cucuteño received the trust of the Coach Nestor Lorenzo and he is performing accordingly: he pulls the strings of a team in which all the pieces fit together perfectly and he shows the leadership that was so demanded of him.

The story of James in the Colombia selection It is very different from the one that lives in Sao Pauloa club in which he has not appeared for months after being deleted by his Coach Luis Zubeldia. In Brazil, a good return is not expected for him.

The Brazilian journalist Arnaldo Ribeiro spoke about the return of James Rodriguez to São Paulo and pointed out that it will not be the best, after his great performances with Colombia.

James Rodríguez, star of the match against Panama. Photo:Getty Images and AFP Share

James destroyed in Brazil

When James returns from the Copa America, he will have to go through the ‘Polish corridor’ (punishment alley)

“When James returns from the Copa America, he will have to go through the ‘Polish corridor’ (punishment alley). If he still plays in São Paulo, he will have to go through there and he will also have to be evaluated by the fans because he refused to take a penalty, he refused to travel to a final against Palmeirashe resisted training in order to present himself to the Colombia selection“, the communicator said.

“The performances of James, the players, the technical committee and the directors of the Sao Pauloinstead of showing enthusiasm for life, they concluded that the player did not want and did not want and did not make an effort,” he added in the program Posse in UOL Esporte Ball in Brazil.

Ribeiro destroyed the 32-year-old driver because of his attitude in the Sao Paulo It is very different from what was seen in the Colombia selection. The left-hander runs, puts pressure on, throws himself to the ground and doesn’t spare a single drop of sweat.

James Rodriguez in the match against the Panama National Team Photo:Cristian Felipe Alvarez / FCF Share

James shows a different kind of football

“What James never did in Sao Paulo with Dorival, Carpini and Zubeldía, was to slide for the ball 3 times. A goal by Colombia “It comes from a disarming tackle by James. James never disarmed a player in São Paulo, James never recovered balls in São Paulo. It is information and not impression,” he stressed.

He added: “They can’t handle him anymore, now they know he can do more, it has been observed. So, James, for your information, will be very badly received if he returns to São. Today we know that it is not just a tactical issue, it is a question of dedication and many players are like that.”

The journalist is based on the style of play of the Colombian National Team. James Rodriguez performs the functions that it never wanted to do in Brazil“Keeping things in perspective, Colombia does more or less the same thing that Argentina does with Messi: the whole team moves so that the star player has the opportunity to move freely and decide games.”

James Rodriguez and Nestor Lorenzo Photo:AFP Share

Finally, he referred to the stellar game that the Santander native starred in the Copa América and regretted that not even the DT Dorival Junior get the best out of his football, seeing that it is the same approach as Nestor Lorenzo.

“Dorival worked with James, curiously, we sometimes forget that he was the São Paulo coach who spent the most time with James. Dorival He tried to simulate the Colombian national team’s system in São Paulo and make the team play based on James, exactly as he plays in Colombia,” he said.

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS