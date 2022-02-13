Real Madrid has finished the January slope under minimum. After a practically flawless first half of the season, the white team has lost several points in La Liga and has also been eliminated from the Copa del Rey, which shows that the merengue squad was exceeding its limits.
Yesterday against Villarreal Ancelotti, he decided to rest Benzema, who had been a fixture in practically every game until his injury at the beginning of the year, and it was clear that without the Frenchman, Real Madrid is a very different team. Luckily, for the match against PSG in the Champions League, Ancelotti will have Benzema available, therefore, the Whites should arrive with all their troops and with the chances intact to get through the tie.
However, although Real Madrid recovers the Gallic striker, the truth is that he does not arrive at his best in the Champions League match, as poor results are always a bad sign that the game and the physique may be suffering.
If the tie had been held at the beginning of December, when the white team seemed intractable and PSG could not find the key to their game, we could have said that Real Madrid were the favourites. However, the Parisians have found the key and Messi seems to have adapted completely and recovered his level, which means that the Whites now start as the inferior rival.
Even so, it is possible that the poor results make Ancelotti quickly recognize where the mistakes are and for the Champions League match he can correct them. This added to the experience of the white players, whose backbone that won the three Champions Leagues in a row is still intact, can tip the balance in favor of Real Madrid.
#Real #Madrid #arrive #match #PSG
Leave a Reply