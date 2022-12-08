You know when you hear the classic line “my son is often in front of the tablet, so he knows how to use it“? Something similar can also be said of household appliances: using them often, as in the case of the washing machine or dishwasher, absolutely does not mean knowing how to use them correctly.

Many guides have been written on this topic and in general surely as many will be written in the future.

It goes without saying that to use this appliance you don’t necessarily need to be an engineer (after all, it is dedicated to the home user), however, this does not mean that there are no precautions to take or things to know about its use.

Not everyone has the same washing machine model

This is why the article is a “comprehensive guide possible”, and not “the definitive guide”: not everyone owns, not only the same model of washing machine, but very often two neighbors can own two washing machines of “generations” distant from each other.

For example, I could have a 2018 LG, my neighbor an Indesit from 2005, while you, the reader, could have a Bosch from the 90s which still works very well, just to figure it out.

Fortunately, it is possible to establish an “average”, in order to regulate.

What is the average temperature to keep in order not to ruin the laundry in the washing machine?

The answer is, rightly so, It depends on what type of garment you intend to wash.

Usually the most recent washing machines have very specific programmes: wool, mix, delicates, cotton, etc.

The answer might seem quite trivial but usually the programs in question are already set to the correct temperature depending on the type of garment you want to wash.

However, this does not mean that there are no exceptions to that type of garment: fortunately, even an older washing machine has the ability to change the temperature, if for example the type of wool you want to wash is more delicate than usual and you even want to wash it cold.

Of course, if the garments are terribly dirty and are, for example, towels or in any case “robust” and white garments, even a higher temperature of 40°C can be fine.

Remember that the majority of programs will have a standard 40°C (especially the mixed program or “mix” depending on the brand of washing machine), according to some if someone in the house is particularly allergic to dust mites, it would even be necessary wash at least 60°C the bosses.

Some washing machines they even have specific anti-allergy programs; in fact they can prove to be particularly useful in case you are particularly sensitive to particular allergens that stick to clothes just like dust mites, grasses and so on.

All this should be valid in theory both for the more recent LED washing machines and for the “older” ones still with a knob; if for some reason you should have the second case of washing machine, it is very likely that you do not have temperature limitations based on the chosen program, which today’s washing machines do have.

So be careful not to overdo it (both ways: too hot or too cold).

Fabric softeners and detergents: which ones to use?

Here a lot depends on both your financial resources and personal taste.

If you are allergic to something or particularly delicate, know that they exist on the market hypoallergenic detergentsjust do a search.

The same argument is equally valid for fabric softeners.

The choice will be up to you.

Is the color catcher useful?

Without mincing words: Yes.

The color catcher protects against washing accidents, some brands cost little, others something more, but they hardly reach exaggerated prices.

Think of it this way: 5€ spent on a color catcher pack is certainly a lower cost than having to repurchase twenty (if not thirty) garments, don’t you think?

Some color catchers on the market they also allow you to “enter” the more “resistant” fibers in order to clean the garment, and in some cases to keep the original color “bright” which fades with washing.

When to use the prewash function?

Trivially: if your clothes are particularly dirty because you have been outside and got dirty, or maybe you do some work (for example agricultural) that does not allow you to stay clean for long, use the prewash it may be a good idea.

There are usually three holes in the compartment where you put the detergent: on the left there is usually the one for the detergent, in the center the one for the softener, on the right for the extra detergent.

For the prewash in your washing machine in this compartment you will need to put about a quarter of the detergent you usually use compared to the compartment on the left: a good idea might be to use liquid detergent for the prewash and powder detergent for the rest.

Even if, as above, this too depends very much on the cases, on the clothes you intend to wash.

Can the extra rinse help?

The extra rinse function (which in some washing machine models is called “skin care”) can actually have its uses: as in the case of clothes soiled with earth or other substances that are difficult to remove, in fact, the extra rinse can lend a hand in eliminating resistant “residues” of these “substances”.

The timer: the really useful function that (almost) nobody uses

It is very curious that in a digitized age in which everything is done not to waste time very few people use this very useful function, which could save not only time, but also money.

Yes, because especially in this period of energy crisis this function can save your wallet.

As you can see from the table, there are several time slots where you can save money to wash your own laundry.

If your washing machine is programmed not to make too much noise (fortunately newer ones in class A and above are usually designed this way), you can program the timer so that the washing machine works in the energy saving range.

But how does the timer of the washing machine work? Let’s say I set the washing machine at 18:30, if I set the timer to 12 hours, the washing machine will finish the washing cycle at 6:30 in the morning, in full energy saving range.

This means that, if hypothetically the set wash lasts an hour and a half, the washing machine will start washing at 5 in the morning.

Do you understand how this little-known feature can save your time and your wallet?

Keep in mind that some washing machines, even those that are not very recent (such as the Indesits from the mid-2000s) they already have a special program to keep quiet at night, usually called “NightWash” or other similar names.

Centrifuge

As mentioned above about washing, this also depends on the type of garment you want to wash.

Let’s say that you have a garment made of a particularly delicate material such as silk, you can set the spin cycle to 400 rpm or 200 if the washing machine allows it, or even cancel this function if you wish.

It will depend a lot on your clothes and your needs.

Concluding

There are so many possibilities with this wonderful machine that has been with us for almost a century now, and yet many particularly useful functions are absolutely not known by the average user, and if known not used due to a not exactly rational fear.