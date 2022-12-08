The most acquisition of the year and which would certainly shift the balance of gaming, is perhaps destined to end with nothing done. According to reports, the Federal Trade Commission of the United States would be suing Microsoft for the acquisition of Activision Blizzarda move that “will give Microsoft an unfair advantage in the gaming market.”

The agency wrote in the press release that Xboxes would take control of top franchises in the world of video games, hurting competition between consoles and between subscription services, “by denying or limiting rivals’ access to its popular content”.

This is certainly a big blow for the company, which in January had launched this impressive operation for an amount of nearly $69 billion.

At the base of everything, there would be the fact that with Activision Blizzard Xbox would win, in addition to those already in its possession from the beginning and from the acquisition of ZeniMax13 other huge industry franchises, from the immense world of Warcraft to the even more inflated Call of Duty, much talked about even in recent times.

It is not yet entirely clear what will happen now, and what the future of the acquisition will be, and most likely Microsoft will already be moving in this direction.

In the last few hours have also emerged some words from Bobby Kotick, CEO of Activision Blizzardregarding the events, decidedly optimistic about what will happen:

The FTC has announced its decision to contest the settlement. That means they will file a lawsuit to block the takeover and the arguments will be heard by a judge. This all sounds alarming, so I want to build my confidence that this deal will go through. Accusations that this deal is anti-competitive are not in line with the real facts, and we believe we will meet this challenge.

We will closely follow the unfolding of the events, and we will not fail to update you as soon as there is news on the matter.