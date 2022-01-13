Bilthoven was turned upside down when it was only announced at a late stage that a psychiatric clinic was coming to Berg en Bosch. The fear of the arrival of a dangerous sex offender such as Michael P. was high and local residents were angry that they only received information at the last minute. Healthcare organization Fivoor had not expected the commotion and underestimated the impact, said director Erik Masthoff on Tuesday evening during a digital information evening.