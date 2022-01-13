How could the chaos have been prevented when it became known that a psychiatric clinic was coming to Bilthoven? And what next? “I still apologize to residents and stakeholders,” says communication expert Harry van Dam. “You can hardly ever do this right,” says Jeroen van Tankeren, specialist in crisis communication.
Nils de Kruijff
Bilthoven was turned upside down when it was only announced at a late stage that a psychiatric clinic was coming to Berg en Bosch. The fear of the arrival of a dangerous sex offender such as Michael P. was high and local residents were angry that they only received information at the last minute. Healthcare organization Fivoor had not expected the commotion and underestimated the impact, said director Erik Masthoff on Tuesday evening during a digital information evening.
