Here we leave you how the legionnaires fared in the Old Continent:

🇲🇽|Gerardo Arteaga played all season as the undisputed starter.

Obviously as a team it is a failure to finish second, especially because of how they lose the championship, but individually, in general terms, the Mexican complies.

But you have to be clear and not “break”

The formed in Saints Lagoon He was regular as he is used to, playing 33 games throughout the campaign, all as a starter, contributing two goals and two assists.

With the Real Betis He saw his participation diminish, since in LaLiga he barely played 25 games with one goal and one assist. Added to this, the athletic youth squad saw action in seven matches in the europa leagueas well as 32 minutes in the Spain Supercupwhich they lost to Barcelona.

The Gallos Blancos youth squad played 26 league games with seven goals and two assists; in the Cup he made six appearances with one goal and one assist; already in the final Playoffs, he was in ten matches with two scores and one assist to add 2 thousand 839 minutes.

🇲🇽|Erick Gutiérrez (27) closes his season with PSV 🇳🇱.

⚽ 5 Goals.

🅰️ 3 Assists.

✅ Cup Champion 🏆

I know that many people have a low opinion of Guti, but the reality is that his stay at PSV in these last two seasons has been very good.

🇲🇽|Jorge Sánchez closes his first season with Ajax 🇳🇱.

⚽ 3 Goals.

🅰️ 3 Assists.

It is clear that it is not what many expected, it seems to me that in general Jorge has not been able to find his best level, and it is not only in the team, he also had performances in the National Team

SANTIAGO GIMENEZ (22) 🇲🇽🚀 Eredivisie Champion 🇳🇱🏆 LigaMX Champion 🇲🇽🏆

CopaMX Champion 🇲🇽🏆

LigaMX Super Cup 🇲🇽🏆

SupercopaMX Champion 🇲🇽🏆

El Chaquito helped the feyenoord was done with the eredivisie by harvesting 15 goals and three assists, also in the europa league he pierced the nets five times and in the Cup three.

The player trained in Coapa appeared in 20 games, conceding 33 goals and leaving his goal unbeaten four times. Supposedly some media say that after his good semester he is in the eye of important teams in Europe.

He was saved! 😲 The Mexican striker, Raúl Jiménez, still does not know what will be of his future, although strange as it may seem, the “Lobo de Tepeji” did not appear on the list of transferables that the team announced

The striker only managed one assist in 15 matches in the premier league and although he participated in FA Cup and EFL Cuponly in the latter he contributed three goals in 182 minutes.

Hirving Lozano 🇲🇽 Serie A champion 🇮🇹 with Napoli. The youth squad from Pachuca won the only trophy in the five major European leagues that a Mexican had yet to win: – Hugo Sánchez (1986, 1987, 1988), 1989 and 1990) LaLiga 🇪🇸

– Rafael Márquez (2000) Ligue One 🇫🇷

Johan Vásquez’s exhibition in his last game of the 22/23 Season: ➤ 82% of duels won [9/11]

➤ 10 shares successful defenses [1°]

➤ 8 recoveries

The ex of maroons saw action in 25 games of the A series with a goal in 1,809 minutes, he was also in four Cup matches. For now he must return with the Genoa not knowing what their future will be.

In addition, Jesus Alcantar appeared in 19 league matches for the Sporting Lisbon Badding two goals; Teun Wilke with the jong circle from Belgium played eleven games with seven goals while dagoberto espinoza he saw action in 33 games with two goals; finally, Julian Araujodespite being acquired by the Barcelona He has not seen minutes or with him Barca Athletic.