The 2022-2023 season finally came to an end in the great competitions of Europe, where several Mexicans had important achievements, worthy of applause.
Here we leave you how the legionnaires fared in the Old Continent:
Unfortunately for the left-back, he briefly touched glory with the Racing Genk of the Jupiler Pro League from Belgium, as they briefly held the title by beating 2-1 against Royal Antwerp on the last day of the Playoffs, however, the rival tied at 90+4′ in order to keep the trophy.
The formed in Saints Lagoon He was regular as he is used to, playing 33 games throughout the campaign, all as a starter, contributing two goals and two assists.
At 36 years old, The Little Prince has already said goodbye to the Mexican team but continues to participate in Europe.
With the Real Betis He saw his participation diminish, since in LaLiga he barely played 25 games with one goal and one assist. Added to this, the athletic youth squad saw action in seven matches in the europa leagueas well as 32 minutes in the Spain Supercupwhich they lost to Barcelona.
What El Tecatito has done with the Seville, since he suffered an injury since last year that also made him miss the World Cup. Even though he received a medal and was present at the coronation of the nervionenses in the europa leaguewhere they beat the Rome, had no contribution. He was barely able to play three LaLiga games adding one goal.
El Cachorro lived his first adventure in Europe in the first half of 2023. Unfortunately for the defender he could not avoid the descent of the Spanish despite having been the starter for a large part of the championship. Ultimately, he appeared in 19 matches with three goals, as well as two other Copa del Rey clashes.
Maguito’s 2023 has been wonderful so far, added to the fact that just this weekend he married his partner Gabriela Rios. After the few opportunities that the Celta Vigothe attacker left with him AEK Athenswhere he met the Argentine coach Matias Almeydawinning the double: the Cup and the Greece Super League.
The Gallos Blancos youth squad played 26 league games with seven goals and two assists; in the Cup he made six appearances with one goal and one assist; already in the final Playoffs, he was in ten matches with two scores and one assist to add 2 thousand 839 minutes.
Guti can presume that he got hold of the Netherlands Cup by beating on penalties ajax of his countrymen Edson Alvarez and Jorge Sanchezcoming on in the 98th minute. The midfielder appeared in 30 games in the eredivisie with two goals and two assists, participating in the qualification for the EUFA Champions Leaguewith a goal, as well as in the europa leaguecontributing another goal, without forgetting that in the Cup he was in four commitments with goals and assists.
The Machín finished without titles this season with the Ajax AmsterdamHowever, thanks to his good participation, he is close to making the leap to Borussia Dortmund of the bundesliga. The two-time World Cup player played 31 Eredivisie games scoring three goals and the same number of assists, he was also able to play six games in Champions League contributing a target, as well as two of europa league.
The right side did not win ownership with the ajaxHowever, he was in 17 games, achieving two goals and three assists in 1,109 minutes. He had the honor of being in five games of Champions League and contribute a bit in the Cup.
Without a doubt, the first season of Bebote in Europe is unforgettable as it breaks the record for the most goals scored by a Mexican in his first campaign on the Old Continent by adding 23.
El Chaquito helped the feyenoord was done with the eredivisie by harvesting 15 goals and three assists, also in the europa league he pierced the nets five times and in the Cup three.
Although I want to distort reality with the championship achieved with tigers, Factor failed in Europe and for that, you just have to see their numbers. 51 minutes in a Cup duel with the bragawhere he scored a goal, three duels of europa league to add 100 minutes, six of the First League with a goal and two assists in 151 minutes.
At the beginning of this 2023, Paco Memo surprised by returning once to Europe, now with the salernitana from Italy. The five-time World Cup winner was chosen on Best Team Player after helping to avoid descent.
The player trained in Coapa appeared in 20 games, conceding 33 goals and leaving his goal unbeaten four times. Supposedly some media say that after his good semester he is in the eye of important teams in Europe.
The injury that took him away from the courts for a long time continues to pay the bill for Lobo de Tepeji, who had a gray season with him. Wolverhampton Wanderersthere is even talk of his departure.
The striker only managed one assist in 15 matches in the premier league and although he participated in FA Cup and EFL Cuponly in the latter he contributed three goals in 182 minutes.
Chucky also had a happy ending with him. napoli by conquering the A series. The Mexican striker did not start the entire tournament but he added 1,612 minutes in 32 games, with three goals and three assists. At the same time, the Tuzo youth squad player was able to dispute the Champions Leaguewhere he had a goal and an assist in nine matches after 464 minutes.
Unlike his compatriots, the defender experienced relegation once again, now with the cremonese.
The ex of maroons saw action in 25 games of the A series with a goal in 1,809 minutes, he was also in four Cup matches. For now he must return with the Genoa not knowing what their future will be.
The American youth squad went to Poland to seek consolidation with the Miedz Legnica, experiencing firsthand the descent. The pivot was in 17 League games with a goal, as well as a Cup clash.
On the other hand, in the Second Division of Spain, Marcelo Flores he barely played 13 league games with him Real Oviedowith an assist and two matches of Copa del Rey while daniel aceves He was in ten league games and one in the Cup; Jordan Carrillo scored a goal in 21 matches with him Real Sporting GijonHe also played three Cup games.
In addition, Jesus Alcantar appeared in 19 league matches for the Sporting Lisbon Badding two goals; Teun Wilke with the jong circle from Belgium played eleven games with seven goals while dagoberto espinoza he saw action in 33 games with two goals; finally, Julian Araujodespite being acquired by the Barcelona He has not seen minutes or with him Barca Athletic.
