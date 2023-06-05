Paolo Bonolis close to retirement: “I’ll work on TV for a little longer”

Paolo Bonolis close to retiring as a conductor: the presenter himself announced it at the Dogliani Television Festival, during which he retraced his career.

“It’s a job I’ve dedicated myself to for 44 years: I feel that in the last remnant of my life I want to focus on something else. I will be on video for a little while longer” said Paolo Bonolis.

Then, joking about his career, the presenter said: “I started doing TV for children, then for teenagers, then for adults: I miss Frontiers of the spirit and I closed the loop perfectly”.

During his speech, Paolo Bonolis also recounted his first exhilarating meeting with Raimondo Vianello: “I met him the first time one evening at the Telegatti. I had gone to the bathroom, I was peeing at the urinal when he came up to me, doing the same thing. He looked at me and said: ‘Oooh, Bonolis, what a pleasure… but now it won’t be the time to shake hands’”.

Paolo Bonolis also told of when Silvio Berlusconi offered him the role of Forza Italia spokesman: “I was summoned to Palazzo Grazioli by the president. I said to myself: what do they want from me? Letta was also there at the table, she was only eating an apple. At one point Berlusconi told me: ‘Bonolis, I had an important idea for you: you will be the spokesperson for Forza Italia’. I replied: ‘President, it’s not out of malice, but I didn’t even vote for it’”.

The ex prime minister, however, didn’t take it badly: “Come on, he’s always laughing, who cares, he tried. They took Cecchi Paone”.

On what is happening in Rai, however, Paolo Bonolis declares: “The usual skirmishes: there are every time there is a political change. Parties are now companies that play at delegitimizing others, a somewhat boring game”.