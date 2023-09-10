Teletón 2023 began at 10 pm on Friday, September 8 with a great show and a great display of artists like the ColombianFanny Lu, Milena Warthonand the urban singer Teo. However, viewers were surprised to realize that the television channels did not broadcast the event the next day.

It is important to remember that the telethon It used to start on a Friday and lasted all night until the next day after midnight, when the general count was done to find out if the goal was surpassed. But this year, things were done differently, why is this? We’ll tell you then.

Why is the Telethon not broadcast over the open signal?

After netizens realized that the Telethon was not being broadcast on television, they turned to social networks to find out the reasons behind this radical decision.

“Why don’t they broadcast all the channels live like before? What happened?”, “Why don’t they broadcast Telethon on an open signal”, “Before they broadcast them all day, today I got up to watch and there is no telethon “, “Why don’t the television channels broadcast the Telethon for more than 24 hours?”, said some of the comments on the organization’s official accounts.

Jesus Alzamora, who has spent several hours conducting the event, explained that Telethon 2023 is not on the open signal because the channels have been struggling in recent years to capture audiences due to the competition created by streaming platforms.

“People wonder why there is no Teletón and there is Teletón Digital? I think TV channels are facing a super difficult challenge in sustaining audiences. A TV channel is not only the hosts, cameramen and sound engineers, there are a lot of people behind it… all of this makes it very expensive to have a traditional medium and take it forward,” said the also actor.

