The twitter updates they will continue to arrive now that Elon Musk is the owner of this social network. Now, what was implemented was Circle, a function that will have the same utility as Close Friends on Instagram. Is that how it works.

This new tool will allow you to manage the audience of a Tweet in a personalized way and one by onegenerating a kind of private audience that will be your Circle, or Close Friendshowever you want to tell it and it will reach all profiles on all platforms.

Audience tools are a goal that Twitter has long pursued. First, it began to give option to limit the ability to interact at the discretion of tweeters; Later, the Communities tool was created, which allows you to be part of dedicated servers.

Changes are coming to Twitter | Source: Elon Musk

Now with Circle will further limit interaction capabilities, making custom audiences for small and even unique communities. Through a statement, Twitter explained that in addition to this, the messages that are shared in these circles, they cannot be shared outside that same space.

ANDThis tool will have a maximum capacity of 150 accounts which can be modified at any time. The accounts that are part of this tool you will be able to see under the tweets that it is a message within Circle and not the regular feedas it happens with Communities.

Twitter changes after the purchase of Elon Musk

Following Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter, the company vowed to continue updating and improving the platform for its users. Among the most relevant is implementing a button to edit Tweets.

This was already shown in a demo of Twitter Blue, the exclusive space for testing beta versions of this social network and that it will eventually arrive on the platform, just as Elon Musk promised when presenting his intention to buy the company.