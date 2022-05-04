Sometimes there are unbearable villains in anime, which is why fans’ blood boils just thinking about them, as they commit great atrocities within the story. Until now, Spy X Family He did not have a character with these characteristics, but apparently, in the last episode a candidate already emerged.

The villain in question is the director Swanwho certainly feels a kind of remorse for the Forger family, trying to trick the trio into their test to attend the academy Eden. As a result, Yor and Loid they nearly kill him in the process, realizing they might have a better opinion of their 100 percent non-genuine family unit.

He just turned himself to the most hated anime character in history pic.twitter.com/EiTLMkVAJC — nanbread (@killernan77) April 30, 2022

The publication that the fans carried out on twitter, not only put Swan as the most hated character in anime history, but other villains who shone for their evil were also included. There joined some of full metal alchemistanother of hunter x hunter and even a girl who comes from the acclaimed Attack on Titan.

In articles related to this anime. Recently the author of Attack on Titan paid tribute to this work Spy X Family. Here you can see how everything turned out in his final sketch.

editor’s note: It was not long before we met a hated villain of this anime, the worst thing is that it is an ordinary person, so it is not surprising that there is an inspiration from real life.

