If you are interested in living in Canadathis country just opened two weeks ago a new process to attract highly qualified talent that could benefit many Colombians who want to migrate to that country.

(In context: Canada opens doors to Colombians who already have this US visa: learn about the process)Canadian authorities began receiving residency applications for all those who have a United States H-1B visa, which are the ones that are usually issued in the technology industry.

View of the port of Vancouver.

In this sense, Canada is accelerating the immigration process to their country if the applicants previously have this work permit in the United States.

What is an H-1B visa?

According to the US authorities, the H-1B Visa program “allows companies and other employers to temporarily employ foreign workers in specialized occupations (…)”.

And they add: “H-1B specialty occupations may include the fields of architecture, engineering, mathematics, physical sciences, social sciences, medicine and health, education, business specialties, accounting, law, theology, and the arts.“.

In other words, Canada wants to take current H-1B visa holders who are looking for more stability in their careers and a clear path to becoming citizens.



In general, to work and live in Canada it is necessary to have a good level of the language of the province in which the applicant wishes to settle.

It is also taken into account that you have a profession or trade that is in accordance with the needs of the province in which you want to establish the applicant.

Finally, it is important not to have a serious criminal record.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

TIME

*With information from Sergio Gómez Maseri, correspondent for EL TIEMPO in WASHINGTON