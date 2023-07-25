If anything is time-sensitive, it’s car trends. Sometimes you see them everywhere, then suddenly never again. But which one would you like to see again?

If there’s one thing that reflects the zeitgeist nicely, it’s car trends. You can flawlessly see from which period a car comes. You want an example? OK fine. The angry lookers. You saw those in the mid and late 90s, then never again.

Or how about the foxtail on the rear view mirror? In the late 1970s and early 1980s, almost no Opel Manta drove without it, only to disappear just as quickly afterwards. But is that bad? Mwoah, it depends on who you ask.

Which car trends would you like to see?

It is often easier to milk and which car trends you would rather not see anymore. Matte paint, for example. Or a Splash sticker on the rear window, neon under the sills, blue LED light in your headlights or two antennas on the tailgate. One for the FM and one for the radio. Although it was actually fat.

Because with two antennas you could show that you were someone, that you mattered and that only became more difficult later on. Too bad for the poseurs among us. Well, I’m digressing a lot!

Are there no car trends other than the two antennas that I would like to see reflected? Yes it is! I think we should all start chopping and turn our boring burger boxes into hotrods. Lower roof, screaming V8 in it and chrome and flames on the hood. That work.

But hey, that’s me. And what I want doesn’t matter at all. It’s about what YOU want, the omniscient Autoblog reader. Which car trends should come back? And to make it easier, you can also list some car trends, whether or not forgotten, that you would rather lose than rich.

Drive us crazy in the comments!

