Saturday, January 29, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

‘How can you be refereeing a Grand Slam semi-final?’: Medvedev

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 28, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

Daniel Medvedev

Medvedev complained that his rival’s father was giving him instructions from the stands.

Medvedev complained that his rival’s father was giving him instructions from the stands.

The Russian tennis player confronted the chair umpire during the Australian Open semifinal.

Russian Daniil Medvedev, the second seed at the Australian Open, faced off during their semifinal match with the chair umpire, the Spanish Jaume Campestolwhom he asked how he could be refereeing a Grand Slam semifinal and accused him of being “very bad”.

(You may be interested in: Ashleigh Barty vs. Danielle Collins, for the Australian Open title)

Medvedev complained that his rival’s father and coach, Stefanos Tsitsipas, I was giving him instructions from the standssomething forbidden.

“Everyone is watching him, he won’t stop talking to him. I’m talking to you!. Answer my fucking question. How can you be refereeing a Grand Slam semi-final? You are very bad”, the Russian shouted to the referee during the course of the second set.

Medvedev scored the first set of the match and Tsitsipas the second. The winner will be the rival of the Spanish Rafael Nadal in the final.

You may also be interested in:

EFE

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#refereeing #Grand #Slam #semifinal #Medvedev

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Spinazzola, here are the plans for the return: check in February, in the field in spring

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.