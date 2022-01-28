‘How can you be refereeing a Grand Slam semi-final?’: Medvedev

Russian Daniil Medvedev, the second seed at the Australian Open, faced off during their semifinal match with the chair umpire, the Spanish Jaume Campestolwhom he asked how he could be refereeing a Grand Slam semifinal and accused him of being “very bad”.

Medvedev complained that his rival’s father and coach, Stefanos Tsitsipas, I was giving him instructions from the standssomething forbidden.

“Everyone is watching him, he won’t stop talking to him. I’m talking to you!. Answer my fucking question. How can you be refereeing a Grand Slam semi-final? You are very bad”, the Russian shouted to the referee during the course of the second set.

Medvedev scored the first set of the match and Tsitsipas the second. The winner will be the rival of the Spanish Rafael Nadal in the final.

