The case has been solved after the statements of the national team doctor, the Giallorossi defender at work to better prepare for next season

Leonardo Spinazzola, the yellow of Professor Ferretti’s declarations, the wait for a return that by now (and the player has internalized it) does not have a precise date. The table is this: a few more days of work in Trigoria, visit by February with the professor who operated on it seven months ago, new work plan. The idea is to return in the spring and then get ready for the next season, the one in which the real Spinazzola will be seen. The plan of the club and the player is this, Mourinho confirmed it a few weeks ago and they know it well even in Coverciano. This is why yesterday’s interview with Professor Ferretti on a Roman radio, Nsl, created a diplomatic embarrassment that was resolved within a few hours.

The interview – See also The Greek center-left renews itself to "once again be the protagonist" The facts: in the afternoon Ferretti’s statements spread according to which Spinazzola would not have returned to the field before next season. Words that made the boy jump from his chair, his entourage, Roma and even someone in the national team. In reality, hearing the audio, Ferretti’s concept is different: now Spinazzola is training, he does not know when he will return, but it is not wrong to think that the real Leonardo, the 100% one, will not be seen until next year. . Words profoundly different from those that emerged at first and this reassured everyone.

Serenity – Also because at this moment Spinazzola needs serenity. He thought he’d be back early, November was a way to motivate himself, but maybe he didn’t think it would take eight, nine or ten months either. Once he understood that the road would be long and winding, Leo has put his soul in peace and is working every day, even skipping the holidays, so as not to waste a second. He would pay out of his pocket to help his team-mates to win the World Cup, but he knows that he can’t help but cheer from afar. With the hope that Mancini and the guys with whom he shared the best weeks of his career will give him Qatar in less than a year. See also Evil triumphed: Fortnite will return to iPhone and iPad with Nvidia GeForce

January 28, 2022 (change January 28, 2022 | 11:58)

