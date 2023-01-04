The youth rental voucher is a measure adopted by the Government of Spain to help citizens become emancipated. The Plan approved by the Government at the beginning of 2022 brings together a series of measures to facilitate young people’s access to housing. Both with direct aid and increasing social housing at affordable prices. With the arrival of the new year, many are beginning to look for an apartment to start a new life and this bonus can be very useful.

This bonus is already in force in the autonomous communities where the application is open to young people between 18 and 35 years of age. Its management is the responsibility of the institutions of each territory. The youth rental bonus is a monthly aid of 250 euros for young people who do not exceed 35 years of age. This aid amounts to a total of 6,000 euros divided into 24 monthly installments.

In the month of December, the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, announced some of the new measures that will be adopted as of 2023. Among the novelties, it is worth highlighting the freezing of rental prices. The agreement consists of extending current rents that are going to expire in the next six months, which prevents tenants from having to sign a new contract in which the landlord can freely raise the rental price.

Requirements to request the youth rental bonus



According to

Web page of the Ministry of Transport, Urban Agenda and Mobility, as aid to access to housing, it has provided a portfolio with 200 million euros per year, which will be in force in the next two years. The requirements to apply are:

– Be between 18 and 35 years old.

– Prove work income.

– That your annual income is, in general, less than 3 times the IPREM. Young people who want to apply must take into account what appears in the announcement of their Autonomous Community or city of Ceuta and Melilla for that purpose.

Beneficiaries must also have Spanish nationality or that of one of the Member States of the European Union or, in the case of foreigners from third countries, have legal residence in Spain. Applicants will have to be holders of the rental contract or be in a position to do so and must have a regular source of maximum income of 24,318 euros, the equivalent of three times the IPREM.

Characteristics of the youth rental voucher



Monthly housing rent:

– Up to 600 euros per month.

– Up to 300 euros per month if the rent is for a room.

– Up to 900 euros per month or 450 euros per month for room rent, with the agreement of the Monitoring Commission.

– Compatible with State Plan. Up to 40% of the difference between the rental of the home and the youth rental voucher, with a joint limit of 75% of the rental income.

Amount of aid:

– 250 euros per month.

– Compatible with State Housing Plan.

Term:

– Granted for 2 years. In total, 6,000 euros at a rate of 250 euros per month. In the Region of Murcia, it may be requested until May 30, 2023.