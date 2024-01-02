Acquiring a new electric or plug-in hybrid car to 'get around' these limitations currently represents a very high cost for the majority of the population, but there is a very interesting alternative. This would involve modifying the engine to convert it into a more ecological one and that can display the C, ECO and ZERO Emissions labels of the DGT.

For example, and first of all, convert it to gas. Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) or autogas has become a 'clean' alternative to gasoline and diesel. With these latest fuels, through a simple conversion, it is possible to obtain the C and ECO labels from the DGT. First of all, you should know that not any vehicle can be converted to gas and display this sticker. “The Ministry limits this transformation to gasoline models that comply with the Euro 4 standard and that are registered from 2006 onwards, and Euro 6 diesel models, registered from 2016-2017,” he points out. Javier Navarropresident of Astrave, Association of Vehicle Transformers.

«The transformation – an LPG 'kit' is installed: tank, gas injectors and nozzle – must be carried out in a specialized workshop duly approved for this type of conversion so that the client can ensure that all safety standards are met. quality and safety that a transformed vehicle must have when passing the ITV,” explains Navarro. In addition, they will be the ones that offer a two-year or 100,000-kilometer warranty for both labor and equipment.

Subsequently, both the workshop itself and the client can pass the ITV for approval, in which “three certificates will be needed: the workshop certificate, stating that the transformation has been carried out correctly; a certificate of tightness, where the workshop takes responsibility and certifies that the circuit is tight and does not have any leaks; and that issued by a laboratory approved by the Ministry,” he adds.

Therefore, in the technical sheet that they deliver at the end of the ITV it will already be a vehicle officially powered by autogas. These data are already cross-checked with the DGT, and the Eco label can now be requested at any agency office, Post Office and agencies with a price of 5 euros.

«The price for a four-cylinder gasoline model with indirect injection, including taxes and homologation, is around 1,500 euros – with a maximum price of up to 2,300 euros in the case of larger engines such as 6 and 8 cylinders. In the case of diesel, the range is higher, between 1,900 and 2,500 euros, since the management and development of this type of engine is more difficult,” says Navarro, while concluding that “in a gasoline model, In 20,000 kilometers the investment has already been amortized since this conversion entails savings of up to 40% in fuel.

Electrify



The transformation of a combustion vehicle into an electric vehicle, also called 'retrofit', is another option to achieve the ZERO emissions label from the DGT, although at a much higher cost than autogas. Companies like Ecoche have existed for years, which have a plan to soften the cost of approval. “It is about combining conversion orders so that the amounts are diluted between each unit and the process can be addressed without an exorbitant outlay,” they explain.

Something that Elektrun Cars also does, who design, test and approve a 'kit' – electric motor, battery pack and electronics – to be fitted to a specific vehicle that was previously a combustion vehicle. Specifically, they are currently working on 180 orders to transform classic Minis, which reach 150 km of autonomy. Although this entire process requires a period of one year -due to engineering and approvals-, which ends in an associated workshop for placement and passing through the ITV. “The Mini has a conversion price of between 14,000 and 16,000 euros, with a warranty of up to 10 years,” he underlines. AD Sánchezfounder of Elektrun Cars.

The still high price “is due to the multiple procedures and cost of materials. Something that would improve if there were aid in Spain for this type of electric. That is, for someone who buys a vehicle with these characteristics, they give up to 7,000 euros; but for someone who decides to recycle their vehicle and make it more ecological, they do not exist,” Sánchez specifies.

In fact, the founder of Elektrun Cars specifies that the demand is very high. “We have 1,900 orders between classic vehicles, utility vehicles like the Seat Ibiza, last mile delivery vans…” And all of these models, after passing the regulatory ITV, would obtain the 0 emissions label, which offers the most economic and mobility advantages. .

Historical registration



Some municipalities, such as Madrid, allow the circulation of historic vehicles, that is, those that are at least 30 years old since their manufacture or registration – they also remain in their original state, with the technical characteristics of their vehicles not having been substantially modified. main components: engine, brakes, steering and bodywork -, in the ZBE. Of course, circulate and park in a closed parking lot. To circulate and park on the surface, vehicles will have to be more than 50 years old. A historic vehicle also has other advantages: exemption from the Mechanical Traction Tax -depending on the city council-, economic insurance, as well as its revaluation, “due to its scarcity and official nature of a unique vehicle,” he points out. Antonio Guzmanregulatory advisor for Approvalab, Official Laboratory for Cataloging of Historic Vehicles.

However, in this case it is advisable to study our possibilities beforehand, since, for example, in some ZBE projects this type of exception is not contemplated, and in Barcelona, ​​since its implementation, the circulation of historic vehicles is not allowed either.