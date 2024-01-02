The strong earthquake that struck Ishikawa Prefecture, Japan, yesterday, Monday, may have caused the ground in the Noto area, close to the epicenter, to move 1.3 meters to the west.

Japanese Broadcasting Corporation (NHK) reported on Tuesday that the Japanese Geospatial Information Authority analyzed data received from the Global Positioning System (GPS) after the devastating earthquake, which measured 7.6 on the Richter scale.

The Japanese Geospatial Information Authority says that preliminary numbers indicate that the observation point in the city of Wajima, Ishikawa Prefecture, witnessed the largest movement of the earth, as it moved horizontally for a distance of about 1.3 meters to the west.

The Information Authority’s analysis also indicates that there is a movement of the ground to the west by a distance of approximately one meter in the town of Anamizu, and 80 centimeters in the city of Suzu. An observation point in Notojima, Nanao City, also moved 60 centimeters northwest toward the coast of the Sea of ​​Japan.