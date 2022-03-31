The television rights of Liga MX teams are constantly changing. During the last few weeks it has been rumored that Chivas de Guadalajara could leave the pay channel Afizzionados and that from the next tournament their home matches would be broadcast through a new streaming platform. This information has not yet been officially confirmed, but this is what is known about it so far.
According to information published in the column of the journalist Ignacio ‘Fantasma’ Suárez, in the Diario Récord, the games of the Rebaño Sagrado at the Akron Stadium could be broadcast through the ViX platform, as a result of the merger between Televisa and Univisión. The directors of the company seek to have matches of at least two Liga MX teams in their new service, which has other types of content, such as movies, series and newscasts.
According to this report, Chivas de Guadalajara and Tigres would be two of the teams that would be close to being part of the Vix content bar, ahead of the Apertura 2022 tournament. The journalist suggests that in case the Flock signs exclusivity with this new platform, the matches of greatest interest, such as the Clásico Nacional or Clásico Tapatío, could also be broadcast on open television, as has happened with the current agreement with Izzi.
Chivas is a team that has sought to innovate the way it broadcasts its matches and gets closer to its fans. A few years ago, the rojiblanco team launched ChivasTV, a streaming service that contained exclusive material about one of the most popular teams in the country and that broadcast its matches. However, the platform presented several technical problems that prevented its development and growth.
#Chivas #home #games #broadcast #Apertura
Leave a Reply