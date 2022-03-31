In both the Middle East and North Africa, the interruption of exports and the sharp rise in the price –among others– of wheat, as a direct consequence of the war in Ukraine, aggravate the problems of inflation, shortages and rationing. From Syria to Tunisia to Somalia, the faithful lament the increase in the prices of basic necessities, which will probably make this traditionally festive period frugal for many families.

The fasting month of Ramadan begins this weekend in the Muslim world. It is traditionally a festive time in which tables with various dishes of food are set up in the evening, since the fast begins at dawn.

But this year the prospects for Ramadan are affected by the war in Ukraine, which continues to aggravate the food problems of several countries in North Africa and the Middle East; heavily dependent on Russian and Ukrainian grain.

And it is that the conflict between Russia and Ukraine is exerting enormous pressure on raw materials: cereals, oil and energy. Consequently, families find it difficult to acquire basic products.

An Iraqi man at a wholesale market ahead of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, amid rising prices of basic goods such as cooking oil and wheat following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, in Mosul, Iraq, on March 30, 2022. REUTERS – KHALID AL-MOUSILY

“The economic situation has deteriorated considerably in the last period, with food and transport prices rising,” said Anas al Adim, a resident of the capital of YemenSana’a, to the AFP news agency, adding that “people are distraught and cannot take any more, as prices have risen by 50-70%” in the war-torn country since 2014.

On the palestinian territoriesThe consequences of the invasion of Ukraine are also being felt, especially in Gaza, which has been under an Israeli blockade since 2007.

“The high prices are affecting and spoiling the atmosphere of Ramadan,” Sabah Fatoum, a resident of the Gaza Strip, where prices have risen as much as 11%, according to Palestinian authorities, told AFP. “We hear that prices are going to keep going up, it’s a burden on people,” the 45-year-old added.

A Ramadan that promises to be frugal

On Syriawhere more than half of the population has already been food insecure since the civil war broke out in 2011, this year’s Ramadan will also be non-holiday.

“I thought that last Ramadan was going to be the most frugal, but it seems that this year we are going to take even more dishes off the table,” Basma Shabani, 62, told AFP.

Cooking oil, for example, is sold in limited quantities and has more than doubled in price since the invasion of Ukraine. The Syrian government, which relies heavily on Moscow for imported wheat, is also rationing wheat, as well as sugar and rice for fear of shortages.

On Tunisiaorganizations that collect food for poor families in the run-up to Ramadan, are running out of donations due to the deteriorating socio-economic situation.

A Palestinian woman sells vegetables as Israeli border police stand guard in Jerusalem’s old city, on March 31, 2022, ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. AFP – HAZEM BADER

“Normally we have a full car within an hour, this year it’s not like that,” Mohamed Malek, a 20-year-old student volunteer at an association, told AFP. “There are even people who have told us ‘let’s find food for ourselves first,'” he added.

The same situation is experienced in Lebanon, which since 2019 has suffered the worst economic crisis in its history. “The strong solidarity that comes into play, especially during months like Ramadan, will be tested this year,” Bujar Hoxha, director of the NGO Care International in Lebanon, told AFP.

“Hyperinflation and rising food prices in local markets are making the long-awaited month of Ramadan difficult for many Lebanese,” he added.

In a widely shared AFP report about the impact of the war in Ukraine on the Arab world, Bujar Hoxha, CARE CD In Lebanon, said: “The strong solidarity which comes into action especially in months like Ramadan will be dramatically tested this year.” https://t.co/vyKIdrScZL — CARE International in Lebanon (@care_leb) March 31, 2022



On Egypt, the largest importer of Russian and Ukrainian wheat, President Abdel Fattah al-Sissi ordered a cap on the price of non-subsidized bread after its price rose by 50%. The local currency also lost 17% of its value that month.

“If someone used to buy three kilos of vegetables, now they only buy one,” said Oum Badreya, a street vendor in western Cairo.

SomaliaMired in the Islamist insurgency and suffering its worst drought in 40 years, it is also preparing for a gloomy Ramadan.

The Ukraine crisis, a threat to the food security of the countries of the global south

Russia and Ukraine are among the world’s leading exporters of agricultural products such as wheat and corn.

In a press release, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) estimated that “26 countries, mainly from the Middle East, depend on Russia and Ukraine for more than 50% of their wheat imports”, and He added that “between 8 and 13 million more people could suffer from hunger in the world, due to the consequences of the war in Ukraine, especially in the Asia-Pacific region, sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa”.

It should also be borne in mind that the NGOs themselves will have great difficulty in coping with the situation, since Ukraine currently represents 13% of the World Food Program’s sources of supply. Furthermore, the main donor countries are likely to focus on the situation in Ukraine to the detriment of other countries.

with AFP