Artificial intelligence (AI) has burst into our daily lives. So much so that the World Economic Forum, in its report on the future of work, pointed out that employers foresee the creation of 69 million new jobs as a result of the arrival of these technologies. And, if the pace at which new technologies emerge and are implemented is increasing, so are the needs for trained professional profiles.

This has meant that the selection processes have had to change and evolve at the same time as the technology itself has done: due to the volume of applications, the amount of data and information that must be processed, and due to digitalization itself, both of jobs and communication channels. This was discussed in a new cycle of dialogues Proof of artificial intelligence organized by elEconomista.es and KPMG, under the title AI Government: people at the center of an ethical and safe environment. The event was attended by Raquel Ávalos Villamor, head of IT and Digital at The Adecco Group Iberia and Alfredo Carrión, director of AI, Data and Analytics at KPMG in Spain.

The main driver of competitiveness in this new digital era will be talent. And when we talk about how we can find that ideal candidate, the entry of AI and generative AI allows us to analyze much better all this volume of data that we have: millions of candidates, we receive thousands of offers… and generative AI is key to “identify which capabilities and competencies best fit the needs of our clients,” highlighted the Adecco Group executive. For Ávalos, this technology does not replace human judgment, but rather it will empower them “to make informed decisions.” more effective and efficient without any type of bias For Ávalos, this technology does not replace human judgment, but rather it will empower them “to make much more effective and efficient decisions without any type of bias. Always being clear that without the human factor, without the criteria of a Human Resources specialist, the selection process would not be possible.

The director of AI, Data and Analytics at KPMG in Spain spoke along very similar lines: “This technology is really becoming a lever that not only seeks efficiency through cost savings but what it is really looking for is converting the role of the human resources function into a more strategic role, one that is highly focused on personalization.”

The development of AI has come hand in hand with a significant stigma due to the fear that it will lead to the destruction of jobs. However, Carrión points out that the situation will be the opposite and “human beings will have an increasingly important role.”

For AI to really be a useful tool in selection processes, for Ávalos it is necessary that it have some regulation within the companies themselves. “It is essential to implement governance that guarantees that this artificial intelligence is responsible to ensure that any solution we develop complies with our ethical values, security and transparency. In this way we can guarantee that there is no type of bias. It is essential to have with an ethics committee that guarantees compliance with security, transparency and ethics” he explained.

For KPMG’s AI director, the key is not only in regulation, but in the self-demand of companies: “As a company, we must comply with regulation, but, above that, is the level of ethics that each one want to apply.”

Use cases

Although there is still a long way to go to improve the use of artificial intelligence to put people at the center of an ethical and safe environment, the reality is that in recent years important steps have been taken in this field that are have materialized in use cases that are already available to the public.

“The processes are now more personalized, more directed and we have also improved with automation, before it took much more time. We have Generative AI initiatives throughout the selection process. “Technology is a reality and it is already helping us on the day on a daily basis in aspects such as the job description, the writing of specific questions for interviews or improving the employability of our candidates by identifying their training needs, but this is only the beginning,” Ávalos described.

Alfredo Carrión concluded: “An AI governance is essential to guarantee responsible use of AI, ensuring due diligence in compliance with current regulations and highlighting the ethical positioning of the firm regarding the use of AI. refers, and can become a differential value”.