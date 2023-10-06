Last Saturday, 9-year-old Charlotte Sena disappeared while riding her bicycle in Lake Moreau State Park, located about 45 miles north of Albany, New York, where her family had arrived to camp.. After an intense search that lasted two days, authorities found Charlotte alive on Monday, thanks to a ransom note that appeared in the mailbox of her home.

She was reported missing on Saturday at 6:45 pm by Charlotte’s mother, after her bicycle was found abandoned in the park, according to Lt. Col. Richard Mazzone of the New York State Police.

As the hours passed, the search for Charlotte spread across several counties, and the suspicion of a kidnapping grew stronger. In a press release, police described the girl as “a bright and adventurous child who loves to be outdoors” and revealed that Charlotte always put others first.

By Monday, the search covered an area of ​​75 linear kilometers and more than 400 state, federal and local law enforcement personnel, along with private groups and volunteer firefighters, were working tirelessly in their search.

The crucial clue that led to Charlotte’s rescue came from a blackmail note left in her mailbox. The police analyzed the note and found a fingerprint, which turned out to be the kidnapper’s own. The note had been left around 4:20 a.m. Monday, while the family was still searching for Charlotte at the camp.

The girl had been kidnapped by a 47-year-old man.

The family’s home was under police surveillance, but at the time, officers were unable to see the suspect due to another call in the area. Later that Monday, fingerprints on the note matched those of an individual arrested in 1999 for driving while intoxicated, identifying the suspect as 47-year-old Craig Ross Jr..

Ross Jr. was arrested Monday night with the help of two SWAT teams that descended from a helicopter onto his home. Despite his resistance, he suffered minor injuries.

Meanwhile, Charlotte was found hiding in a closet and was taken to a hospital to be evaluated by doctors. Finally, she was reunited with her family at the hospital. The news of her rescue was greeted with joy by the family, as shown in a video posted by NBC News correspondent Kristen Dahlgren.

As for Craig Nelson Ross Jr., in addition to fingerprints, investigators analyzed cell phone signals in the park area during Charlotte’s disappearance. They also reviewed park records for information on visitors.

Craig Nelson Ross Jr. faces first-degree kidnapping charges and is being held without bail. Police are investigating whether Charlotte was attacked at random and whether Ross had any prior connection to the family. It is also sought to determine if he had harassed the girl, if he is a pedophile or if he had economic motivations behind the kidnapping.

Ross Jr. lived just a three-minute drive from Charlotte’s house and, according to neighbors, suffered from multiple sclerosis and had recently moved to his mother’s property due to his condition. His son, Joshua Ross, described him strongly and expressed her disdain for his actions. From his home, Craig Ross Jr. asked to be left alone and disassociated himself from the case completely.

