In F1 qualifying Qatar Grand Prix on the track Of Losail Max Verstappen he conquered the pole position in the first and only attempt at Q3, with a time that was unreachable for everyone. The Red Bull World Champion beat the Mercedes Of George Russellsecond place, by 0.441s, and by Lewis Hamilton, third, by over half a second. In Qatar, the Dutch won the tenth pole position of the season and the 30th of his career. There Ferrarihowever, achieved a modest fifth place with Charles LeclercWhile Carlos Sainz he failed to even qualify for Q3.

POS # PILOT STABLE TIME GAP 1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Honda RBPT 1:23.778 2 63 George Russell Mercedes 1:24.219 +0.441 3 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:24.305 +0.527 4 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Mercedes 1:24.369 +0.591 5 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:24.424 +0.646 6 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren Mercedes 1:24.540 +0.762 7 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine Renault 1:24.553 +0.775 8 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault 1:24.763 +0.985 9 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1:25.058 +1,280 10 4 Lando Norris McLaren Mercedes DNF 11 22 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri Honda RBPT 1:25.301 +1,523 12 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1:25.328 +1,550 13 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Honda RBPT 1:25.462 +1,684 14 23 Alexander Albon Williams Mercedes 1:25.707 +1,929 15 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas Ferrari 1:25.783 +2.005 16 2 Logan Sargeant Williams Mercedes 1:26.210 +2,432 17 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Mercedes 1:26.345 +2,567 18 40 Liam Lawson AlphaTauri Honda RBPT 1:26.635 +2,857 19 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 1:27.046 +3,268 20 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1:27.432 +3,654 The F1 starting grid after qualifying for the 2023 Qatar GP

Max Verstappen literally dominated qualifying for the Qatar Grand Prix, taking pole position with the time 1’23.778 in Q3, overtaking George Russell and Lewis Hamilton by a comfortable margin of 0.441s and over half a second respectively.

Max Verstappen in Qatar could become World Champion for the 3rd time

After qualifying, confusion occurred due to the cancellation of McLaren drivers’ times for exceeding runway limits. Consequentially, Oscar Piastri dropped to sixth place and Lando Norris he starts tenth, after losing his time which had placed him in second place.

Fernando Alonso placed fourth for Aston Martin, while Charles Leclerc he is fifth for Ferrari. Behind Norris and in front of Piastri, on the starting grid for Sunday’s race, are the Alpine Of Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon in seventh and eighth place, with Valtteri Bottas impressive in ninth for theAlfa Romeo. Yuki Tsunoda he starts eleventh for AlphaTauri, missing Q3 by just 0.004s compared to Bottas. The Japanese starts alongside Ferrari Carlos Sainzwho was surprisingly eliminated in Q2.

Ferrari’s best result in qualifying for the Qatar GP was Leclerc’s 5th place

Sergio Perezwhose best time was canceled due to exceeding the limits of the track, even starts in 13th position with Red Bull, in a weekend in which his placing could give the World Champion title to Max Verstappen.

