He added, “The Republic of Yemen was subjected to a blatant American-British aggression to protect Israel and to stop Yemen's operations in support of Gaza.”

He continued, saying, “They committed foolishness with this treacherous aggression, and they are wrong if they thought that they would deter Yemen from supporting Palestine and Gaza. Yemen continues its religious and humanitarian stance and will remain by Gaza with all it can, and this aggression will only increase its solidity and strength.”

The Houthi spokesman confirmed, “There is absolutely no justification for this aggression against Yemen. There was no threat to international navigation in the Red and Arabian Seas, and the targeting was and will continue to affect Israeli ships or those heading to the ports of occupied Palestine.”

At dawn on Friday, American and British forces bombed Houthi targets in Yemen, in an operation aimed at disrupting and weakening the Houthis’ ability to endanger sailors and threaten international trade in one of the most important sea lanes in the world, according to what US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said.

According to statements and media reports, the American and British forces used various warships, fighter aircraft, and Tomahawk missiles, including 4 British Typhoon fighters.

Hours before these strikes, Houthi leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi confirmed that the response to any American attack “will not only be at the level of the operation that was recently carried out.”

He said in a speech broadcast on television on Thursday, “Any American attack will never be without a response. It will not only be at the level of the operation that was recently carried out with more than 24 drones and several missiles, but rather greater than that.”