Aden (Al Ittihad)

Yesterday, the Houthi group continued to target population centers south of Hodeidah and west of Taiz, for the second day in a row, using artillery and machine guns.

Local sources reported that the Houthis targeted populated villages and farms south of the At-Tahita district of Al-Hodeidah governorate, coinciding with similar bombing targeting the villages of “Isolation of Al-Majasha” of the “Maqbana” district of Taiz governorate.

She added that the bombing caused fear and panic among the people, especially women and children, and forced farmers and shepherds to return to their homes, fearing for their lives.

The joint Yemeni forces destroyed Houthi artillery emplacements that targeted population centers.

In turn, the Yemeni Minister of Defense, Lieutenant General Mohsen Al-Daari, directed the Yemeni army to raise combat readiness and prepare for any development with the Houthi group, considering that the group will only move towards peace with military pressure.

The Yemeni news agency, Saba, stated that, “During his visit to Taiz Governorate and his meeting with the leadership of the Taiz and Tur Al-Baha axes, Lieutenant General Al-Daari was briefed by commanders and officers on the nature of the military position on the battle fronts in the governorate and the Houthi mobilizations on various fronts.”

In another context, the joint Yemeni forces were able, yesterday, to repel an armed and violent attack by the terrorist organization “Al-Qaeda” in Abyan Governorate.

The joint forces said in a statement that they “responded to a violent attack launched by terrorist elements of al-Qaeda on their positions in Wadi Omran in Abyan Governorate, at dawn yesterday.”

And she confirmed, “The attack was thwarted, and the terrorist elements suffered heavy losses in personnel and equipment, while a soldier from the Sixth Brigade, Support and Support Forces, was killed while performing his duty.”

The statement said, “The armed forces responded valiantly to an attack launched by terrorist elements, after intensive shooting with medium weapons, at our forces’ positions in that area,” noting that the confrontations lasted for hours, and resulted in the terrorists suffering losses in equipment and personnel and their flight.

The statement stressed that “the joint Yemeni forces will spare no effort in pursuing terrorist elements and groups and those who support them until they are eliminated.”