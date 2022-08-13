Housing | View as if straight from Beverly Hills – “Very Yankee-like” millionaire mansion came up for sale in the middle of a Finnish forest

Sales negotiator Jaana Brunette says that the property was originally built based on the dreams of the original residents.

Lappeenranta right next door in Luumäki you can come across an exceptional residential property at the moment. It is a spectacular manor whose introductory text describes it, among other things, as “palatial”. The site is called Villa Rusanen.

Miljoonakartano is located in Luumäki in the village of Jurvala and it is a special sight in the South Karelian municipality.

“This is a very Yankee-like object, which is by no means common in this area,” says the object’s sales negotiator Jaana Brunette.

The debt-free asking price for the object is 1.69 million euros. Brunette says that the price tag is high, but that it corresponds to the servings of the destination.

“That’s why it costs this much. Building something like this would now cost double. Besides, this house will still be there two hundred years from now.”

See also Energy | Waiting times for solar panels have even doubled since last year - "I don't think it's going to get any easier" In the property’s sales announcement, the property is described as “palatial”. Picture from Oikotie’s sales announcement.

For sale the destination includes, among other things, a guest suite, a wine cellar, a gym and a spa department. The question is, for whom the said luxury villa was built.

The story behind Villa Rusanen is as unique as the place itself.

Brunette says that the Villa is currently occupied by its original residents. They built the house over twenty years ago. Another of the current residents is from Luumäki.

“Everything started from the fact that the residents wanted a detached house on the shore of the lake, and according to their own words, on a perfect plot, with just the right wind direction,” says Brunette.

The residents had fallen in love with the same style of architecture during their vacation in the United States. They had later come across an American catalog at Stockmann in Finland, the back cover of which had contact information for a builder of similar dream homes.

After seeing the brochure, the couple wanted to build their own home based on similar architecture. Villa Rusanen was completed in 2000.

A mansion According to Brunette, there have been people interested in the area both in Finland and abroad. Many of those interested have been looking for a summer villa or a second home.

“This is, of course, a more expensive item, which of course somewhat limits buyers. But on the other hand, this is a very good and high-quality object.”

According to Brunette, the mansion on the shore of a clean lake is also of interest to foreigners. Tranquility, safety and nature also serve as the object’s attraction.

“I believe that such objects are also of interest on the international market. For example, summers in Southern and Central Europe have now been very hot. There may be many out there who are looking for a home or a second home in the cool weather of the north,” says Brunette.

“Furthermore, the safety of such a location is valued. Here these things are self-evident, but having lived abroad myself, I can appreciate it in a different way.”

The luxury theme can also be seen in the spa section of the house. Picture from Oikotie’s sales announcement.

A million dollar mansion in time fulfilled the wishes of the original inhabitants.

“They have told me that now is the time to give up on this and build new dreams.”