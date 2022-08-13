#Column 🗞@ruubenrod ✍🏻 💥 America awaits final price for Julián Araujo. 💥 Mexican soccer, millionaire business for the United States. 💥 Tata tour, without Ordiales.https://t.co/bND3gCLoJY pic.twitter.com/1vmB6ySBh0 – RECORD DAILY (@record_mexico) August 10, 2022

However, the azulcremas do not lower their guard by signing him, and after the departure of Jorge Sánchez, they are now looking to throw the house out the window to win the signing of the Mexican, and according to information from the journalist Rubén Rodríguez, the managers are only waiting for the Galaxy to assess the amount of the player, in order to determine if they are encouraged or declined.

However, he still wouldn’t be fully recovered and ‘Tano’ would try to take him by the hand, so he could send him to the bench or wait until matchday 9 to give him minutes.

🚨 America, very close to signing Brian Rodríguez. Final details of a millionaire offer are negotiated. ⌛👇https://t.co/G1KMYPwcN8 – César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) August 12, 2022

According to information from El Francotirador, America will seek to convince Rodríguez to accept the signing, and for this they will use the representative of Jonathan ‘Cabecita’ Rodriguez, who knows the Uruguayan player and will seek to convince him there.

The first reports suggest that the negotiation is closed and in the next few hours the signing of Rodríguez with the Águilas will become official.

📸 | Week of #ClassicCapitalino and it is known 🦅 pic.twitter.com/roKPC3PkqS — Club America (@ClubAmerica) August 11, 2022