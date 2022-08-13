The Eagles of America know that there is no tomorrow, and a new defeat could put them in serious trouble and end up in the last places of the general table. That is why in the next match against Pumas they will look from the opening whistle to throw all the meat on the grill to get the three points as visitors.
This time in 90min we present the latest news that revolves around the azulcrema team. the Julián Aráujo case, the possible return of a player against the Auriazules and more.
One of the players that America has followed closely since before the start of this tournament is Julian Araujo. The LA Galaxy player is going through a good football moment, so much so that in Europe Porto de Portugal has already raised its hand to take over his services.
However, the azulcremas do not lower their guard by signing him, and after the departure of Jorge Sánchez, they are now looking to throw the house out the window to win the signing of the Mexican, and according to information from the journalist Rubén Rodríguez, the managers are only waiting for the Galaxy to assess the amount of the player, in order to determine if they are encouraged or declined.
One of the most anticipated returns of America’s players could take place this weekend in the game against Pumas. This is the Colombian striker Roger Martinezwho after being in the dry dock due to injury, this Thursday was already seen training and testing with the ball.
However, he still wouldn’t be fully recovered and ‘Tano’ would try to take him by the hand, so he could send him to the bench or wait until matchday 9 to give him minutes.
Another of the players of the desire of America is brian rodriguez. Since the arrival of Gareth Bale to the Los Angeles team, the Uruguayan player has lost prominence in the club, so much so that the Los Angeles long-trousers would not take a dim view of his departure, as long as there is a good offer involved. meet your interests.
According to information from El Francotirador, America will seek to convince Rodríguez to accept the signing, and for this they will use the representative of Jonathan ‘Cabecita’ Rodriguez, who knows the Uruguayan player and will seek to convince him there.
The first reports suggest that the negotiation is closed and in the next few hours the signing of Rodríguez with the Águilas will become official.
For now, the America team is ready to play its next match against the Pumas. This game is one of the most anticipated due to the intense and long-standing rivalry between the two. The Clásico Capitalino will be played on Saturday at 7:05 p.m., on the field of the Estadio Olímpico Universitario, and you can enjoy it through the TUDN signal.
