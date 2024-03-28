Housing trade | The price of apartments continues – the biggest squat in Vantaa, Helsinki and Oulu

There was also a slight silver lining in the housing market, as house prices rose by 1.4 percent compared to January.

Apartments prices fell in February by more than five percent compared to the previous year. According to Statistics Finland, old shared apartments fell in price the most in Vantaa, Helsinki and Oulu.

Apartments became cheaper in Vantaa by more than 10 percent, in Helsinki by more than 7 percent and in Oulu by almost 7 percent.

The market also saw a slight silver lining, as apartment prices rose by 1.4 percent compared to January.

The news is updated.