Thursday, March 28, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Housing trade | The price of apartments continues – the biggest squat in Vantaa, Helsinki and Oulu

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 28, 2024
in World Europe
0
Housing trade | The price of apartments continues – the biggest squat in Vantaa, Helsinki and Oulu

There was also a slight silver lining in the housing market, as house prices rose by 1.4 percent compared to January.

Apartments prices fell in February by more than five percent compared to the previous year. According to Statistics Finland, old shared apartments fell in price the most in Vantaa, Helsinki and Oulu.

Apartments became cheaper in Vantaa by more than 10 percent, in Helsinki by more than 7 percent and in Oulu by almost 7 percent.

The market also saw a slight silver lining, as apartment prices rose by 1.4 percent compared to January.

The news is updated.

#Housing #trade #price #apartments #continues #biggest #squat #Vantaa #Helsinki #Oulu

See also  United States | Washington Post: A search of Trump's mansion turned up a document about a foreign power's nuclear weapons capability
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Lunacy Games: sequel to Hellgate and a western RPG, the first projects of Bill Roper's new studio

Lunacy Games: sequel to Hellgate and a western RPG, the first projects of Bill Roper's new studio

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result