Housing | Finns are not being built the apartments they really want. A big reason for the studio boom are apartment investors.

in Finland has always been more crowded than the rest of Europe. One could imagine that as the standard of living rose, the gap with other countries would have been bridged over the years. That is, to make the apartments bigger.

However, the opposite has happened.

New apartments have been getting smaller and smaller for years. We have seen a huge boom in studio apartments, and family apartments have also shrunk. The triangles are now crammed into the square footage of the former twos.