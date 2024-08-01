This morning it was reported that several parts of the last episode of the second season of House of the Dragon were already on the networks. In light of this, HBO decided to share a statement explaining how the images were spread and the measures they are taking.

‘We are aware that clips from the final episode of House of the Dragon are spreading on social media. The clips were shared following a publishing error by a third-party international distributor. HBO is monitoring the networks and aggressively removing the clips. Fans can look forward to Sunday night to watch the episode on HBO and Max.‘ The statement reads.

Although they are now on various networks, the leaked scenes began to spread on TikTok. This is from a profile created very recently and with the sole intention of sharing the clips. That profile has now disappeared and several accounts on other networks have been suspended for violating copyright.

The last episode of House of the Dragon premieres this Sunday, August 4 at 7 p.m., central Mexico time. Until then, it’s best to stay away from social media, in case you want to get to the end of the second season without spoiling any surprises.

What can we expect from the end of House of the Dragon?

The penultimate episode of House of the Dragon showed us Rhaenyra with a curious plan. He decided to gather all the Targaryen bastards he could find to try to find riders for his dragons, which are without anyone to control them. This will surely be a key part of the final episode.

While we don’t know for sure what will happen, we can expect that it will set everything up for a third season. After all, this was already confirmed by HBO some time ago. Surely in the next one we will finally see the most shocking and cruel battles of the Dance of the Dragons.

