After her marriage and divorce with Enrique Pena Nieto, Angélica Rivera would be in a new romantic relationship that she has kept in total discretion and it is the journalist Jorge Carbajal who reveals who the unforgettable actress would be dating for her role as ‘Gaviota’ in the soap opera ‘Destilando Amor’.

After five years of her divorce from the former president of Mexico, Enrique Pena Nietoformer first lady of Mexico Angélica Rivera would be in relationship with a businessman, Carbajal says this on the YouTube show ‘En Shock’.

Enrique Pena Nieto made public on his social networks on May 2, 2019 that he was separating from Angelica Riveraafter leaving the Presidency of the Republic and after more than ten years of marriage: “we have legally concluded our marriage…”, the former president of Mexico said in a statement.

Angelica Rivera. Instagram image

On the identity of the new romantic partner of Angelica Riverawho is 54 years old, does not know much about Carbajal, who adds that he would be about five years younger than her.

“In the midst of preparing for her daughter’s wedding, she met a man a little younger than her, years old, like five or six years younger, it turns out that she is already in love, they say that he is a businessman, that he is a very interesting man, that he looks good,” says Carbajal about the alleged new romantic relationship of Angelica Rivera.

Let us remember that Angélica Rivera had her first marriage before marrying Enrique Peña Nietothis was with the producer José Alberto Castro, brother of Verónica Castro, with whom she had three daughters.

Angelica Rivera, who began her artistic career in the eighties by participating in soap operas such as ‘Dulce desafio’ and programs such as ‘Papá Soltero’, on Televisa’, left the world of entertainment when she married Enrique Pena Nieto.

The last soap opera in which we saw Angelica Rivera It was ‘Destilando amor’, during 2007, in which she shared the role with Eduardo Yáñez; she is currently recording her participation in a new version of ‘Mirada de mujer’, melodrama that will mean his reappearance in Mexican soap operas, This was announced by journalist Inés Moreno days ago.