House of the Dragon, Game of Thrones prequel series, finally has a release date. In fact, an image depicting a dragon egg ready to hatch with the date of the August 21 this year.

For all fans of the cult series, House of the Dragon will be available for viewing in Italy on Sky and Now TV simultaneously with the United States. A wonderful news that will allow Italian fans not to have to wait and to be able to enjoy this new product since its release.

This new series is inspired by George RR Martin’s novel Fire and Blood. The facts narrated, therefore, take place two hundred years before the events mentioned in Game of Thrones and above all tells the story of the Targaryen house.

House of the Dragon, whose release date is scheduled for August 21 this year, will consist of ten episodes. The cast, needless to say, is stellar. In fact, we will be able to admire actors of the caliber of Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Sonoya Mizuno, Fabien Frankel and Rhys Ifans.

Again, George RR Martin will play a key role. It is he, in fact, who is one of the creators and appears as the producer of the show dedicated to the House of Dragons. Expectations for this product are skyrocketing.

If nothing else, Games of Thrones fans have not yet digested the series finale and therefore are betting a lot on this new product. Despite the controversy over the final season, Game of Thrones remains one of the most popular products ever.

Martin himself has already seen House of the Dragon and was delighted. This certifies the quality of the work done by the crew, cast and screenwriters. We just have to wait, then: summer is coming.