Entergram announces that the console version of the visual novel HajiLove: Making Lovers will be released in Japan next July 28. Developed by SMEEthe title will be available on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch at the launch price of 8,228 yen (about 60 €). It will also be available in a Limited Edition of 10,970 yen (about € 80) which will include the soundtrack CD, two acrylic stands and a fabric poster.

Source: Entergram Street Gematsu