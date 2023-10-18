House of Gucci: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Rai 1

This evening, Wednesday 18 October 2023, at 9.25 pm on Rai 1, House of Gucci, a 2021 film directed by Ridley Scott, will be broadcast. The film is a film adaptation of the book “House of Gucci. A true story of fashion, greed, crime”, written by Sara Gay Forden, which tells the real events that in 1995 led Patrizia Reggiani to organize the murder of her ex-husband Maurizio Gucci, entrepreneur and former president of the famous fashion house of the same name . But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Milan, Italy, 1970. Patrizia Reggiani is an attractive 22-year-old girl who works as an office manager in her father Fernando’s small trucking company. At a party, Patrizia meets her peer Maurizio Gucci, a law student and heir, through her father Rodolfo, of 50% of the high fashion house Gucci, founded by her paternal grandfather Guccio. Patrizia begins to court her clumsy Maurizio, until the two fall in love with her and he introduces her to her family. Rodolfo Gucci, however, understands that Patrizia is only interested in her money and success and tells Maurizio, warning him that, if he were to marry her, he will disinherit him; Maurizio chooses Patrizia instead of her relationship with Gucci, leaving the family. Patrizia and Maurizio get married and the latter is hired at the Reggiani trucking company.

A few years later Patrizia becomes pregnant and sees the birth of her daughter Alessandra as a way to family reconciliation, so she tells the news to Maurizio’s uncle, Aldo Gucci, Rodolfo’s brother; Aldo, delighted, takes the couple under his wing and introduces Patrizia to his son Paolo, who wishes to become a designer within Gucci despite his lack of talent and his questionable creations. Thanks to Aldo, Maurizio and a now terminally ill Rodolfo reconcile shortly before the latter’s death. Rodolfo then includes Maurizio again in his will, but dies before being able to sign the deed transferring the Gucci shares to his son. Patrizia, however, forges Rodolfo’s signature on the document, thus ensuring that her husband inherits 50% of the family business, as she would be entitled to.

Patrizia begins to consult Giuseppina “Pina” Auriemma, a psychic, for spiritual guidance, and clashes with Aldo over the company’s clandestine sale of low-cost Gucci products on the black market. The woman manipulates Maurizio, who in reality has little interest in Gucci, and plots against her husband and his family in order to take a more active role within the company and obtain control of it, acquiring part of Aldo and Paolo’s shares , who hold the remaining 50%. Paolo acquires documents that prove that Aldo has evaded taxes in the United States, as Patrizia promised him that in exchange she will allow him to design his own line of clothes and have it marketed by Gucci. Aldo is thus arrested by the IRS and sentenced to a year in prison. Patrizia and Maurizio, however, do not keep their promise: the Italian police, in fact, interrupt Paolo’s show, who in reality has never been authorized to use the Gucci brand.

Patrizia and Maurizio ask Paolo to sell them his shares, but he rejects them angrily and distances himself from the family. The Italian Financial Police search Maurizio’s house and attempt to arrest him for forging Rodolfo’s signature. The Gucci couple flee to their home in St. Moritz, Switzerland, where Maurizio meets his old friend Paola Franchi. After an argument between Maurizio and Patrizia, Maurizio says he is tired of his wife’s influence on him and the company, asking his wife and daughter to return to Italy and starting a romantic relationship with Paola. Patrizia tearfully attempts a reconciliation with Maurizio, but he categorically ignores her; subsequently he asks Patrizia for a divorce through his long-time assistant and friend Domenico De Sole, which sends Patrizia into a rage…

House of Gucci: the cast

We’ve seen the plot of House of Gucci, but who is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Lady Gaga: Patrizia Reggiani

Adam Driver: Maurizio Gucci

Jared Leto: Paolo Gucci

Jeremy Irons: Rodolfo Gucci

Jack Huston: Domenico De Sole

Salma Hayek: Giuseppina Auriemma

Al Pacino: Aldo Gucci

Camille Cottin: Paola Franchi

Reeve Carney: Tom Ford

Streaming and TV

Where to see House of Gucci on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, airs tonight – 18 October 2023 – at 9.25 pm on Rai 1. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to see and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.