Authorities of the Mexican state of Guerrero They located this Thursday a vehicle with mutilated remains of six peoplea new macabre discovery allegedly linked to wars between drug traffickers.

The car was found at dawn in the community of Chilapa, one of the hardest hit by criminal violence in Guerrero, reported the State Prosecutor’s Office. Local media reported that the heads were placed on the roof of the car.

“Human remains were reported in black and transparent plastic bags inside a vehicle,” the agency said in a statement, announcing the opening of an investigation.for the crime of qualified homicide to the detriment of six people”.

Images of the car, intentionally distorted, were broadcast by local media that they assure that in these the heads of the victims are seen. The remains “were transferred by personnel from the forensic medical service,” the text adds.

It is not the first case in Mexico

In the midst of violence linked to drug trafficking, in Mexico Findings of mutilated bodies have multiplied in recent years that are left in public places.

In Guerrero, in 2006, some of the first cases were recorded, such as the discovery of two heads in front of a government office in the Acapulco resort, and one more on the steps of the mayor’s office.

Meanwhile, last November, in the municipality of Fresnillo they were located six hanging corpses, while in January criminals abandoned a vehicle with 10 bodies in front of the state government headquarters.

On June 6, 2021, during the legislative elections, two heads and other human remains were abandoned at a polling station on the Tijuana border.

The Forensic Medical Service does the lifting work. Photo: Francis Guasco. EFE

Other recent cases include the discovery of three skulls on a tourist street in Tecolutla, in 2018. That same year, also in Veracruz, the police located an abandoned taxi in which there were five heads.

Since December 2006, when the federal government launched a controversial anti-drug military operation, in Mexico has registered more than 340,000 violent deathsaccording to authorities, who attribute most of the murders to organized crime.

El Comercio (Peru- GDA)

