A community of 5,000 inhabitants in France does not come out of its stupor. A five-year-old girl was found dead on Tuesday inside a garbage bag lying in an apartment from the town of Rambervillers, Vogos.

The parents, of Romanian nationality, They had reported their daughter missing early in the afternoon, as detailed by the mayor Jean-Pierre Michel.

According to the police statement, they lost sight of the little girl while she was playing in a park near her home.

After notifying the authorities, an investigation was opened which led to the discovery of the body and also to the arrest of a suspect. This is a teenager between the ages of 15 and 16, who informed the security forces that they had found the girl’s body in the building where she lives with her mother.

Portrait of Rose, the under-five found in a garbage bag.

“The municipal police intervened first, they were the ones who discovered the body, and then the emergency services arrived, they tried to give a cardiac massage, but there was nothing to do. It was already too late,” a local police department told the agency.

According to the reported report, the naked body lay in a garbage bag inside an apartment a hundred meters from the victim’s house. The autopsy, which will be carried out at the Nancy Forensic Institute, will reveal more about the conditions under which this tragedy occurred.

The battery of analyzes and samples will be necessary to find out how the girl died but also if she suffered sexual violence.

This death is the first of its kind since the case of Anais Marcelli, a 10-year-old girl, whose body was discovered in 1991 at the Bussang pass.

The profile of the detained adolescent

The defendant was watched by the authorities for acts related to “sexual abuse of minors,” according to the authorities. In turn, according to the newspaper Le Républicain Lorrain, the young man has psychiatric disorders and attended a specialized institution. He was detained there at the beginning of 2022 and released in February of this year.

In this sense, the prosecutor in the case, Frédéric Nahon, specified through a recent statement that The young man had previously been indicted “for charges of forced retention, rape and sexual assault on a minor under 15 years of age.”

Police escort the suspect, hidden under a blanket, to the crime scene.

With this record, neighbors of the Romanian family wondered why the defendant was not permanently monitored. According to the prosecutor in the case, a psychiatric report concluded in early 2022 that he no longer suffered from mental disorders of any kind.

For its part, the regional newspaper Vosges Matin remarked that “he was known in the area because he had engaged in pedophilic behavior” years ago. That medium published that he had returned to the town a few days ago.

Residents of the area attributed “disturbing behavior” to the children of the neighborhood. “He threatened my eleven-year-old daughter and told her that she was going to rape her,” one of them told AFP.

mother’s testimony

The mother of the five-year-old girl found dead in a bag.

“I am devastated,” lamented the girl’s mother in a contact with the local press. “It is too painful. I will never be able to get over it, ”she said through tears.

“They say that two weeks ago he was locked up in an asylum. Why did they let him out? he wondered.

And he added: “I want justice to be done.”

AFP AND THE NATION (GDA)

GROUP OF NEWSPAPERS OF AMERICA