A case of pedophilia shakes Brazil, after it was revealed that a couple of a man and a woman kidnapped a 12-year-old girl and locked her in a suitcase, in which the minor was transferred to the house of one of the aggressors. Fortunately, the victim managed to be rescued by the authorities, according to local media reports.

Receive on your WhatsApp, free, the latest news from EL TIEMPO

According to O Globo, the minor was kidnapped outside the school, near her family home. As reported to the Police, the minor was approached by a couple who were traveling in a black EcoSport and placed in the back seat.

As soon as she got into the car, the girl was approached by the couple with a cloth soaked in chloroform. According to the local media, the pedophiles were identified as Daniel Moraes Bittar, a 42-year-old computer analyst, and his girlfriend, Geisy Souza, 22.

(Also read: The panic experienced by 75 people who were trapped in the Quito Cable Car: video).

The pedophile couple first went to a wooded area where they threw the girl’s cell phone, who was then tied up and locked inside a suitcase. After that, Moraes Bittar left his girlfriend at her home in Ciudad de Oeste, in the eastern region of Goiás, and went to his own home.

Once there, The security cameras of the building captured the moment when the pedophile drags the suitcase with the girl inside and heads towards the elevator. Thanks to a complaint from a schoolmate of the young woman who witnessed the kidnapping, Moraes Bittar managed to be arrested by the Police. The child described the black Ecosport in which the victim was approached and the Civil Police arrived at the license plate of the car and managed to find the identity of the suspect.

When approached, the pedophile denied kidnapping the student and said he was a cousin who was at his house. However, the backpack with the girl’s belongings was found in the trunk.

The girl was found by the Military Police of the Federal District with her feet handcuffed, in the bed of Moraes Bittar, who assured the authorities that she had “pedophile inclinations”, and even confessed that she had evaluated “chemical castration”.

(Do not stop reading: A collective transport strike paralyzes Buenos Aires and six Argentine provinces).

Both Moraes Bittar and Geisy, who pleaded not guilty, are in pretrial detention.

“The victim stated that Bittar touched her private parts and forced her to touch her genitals. She also said that he threatened her all the time and told her that she would be his sex slave. She filmed the abuse committed against the student and sent it to her girlfriend. The victim told us that she mentioned Geisy’s name on the phone ”, according to detective Joao Guilherme Medeiro.

The recognition of the Medical-Legal Institute (IML), according to the official, certified that there was a sexual crime, in addition to describing a series of burns, some serious, on the girl’s bodyprobably caused by chloroform, which may have been mixed with another substance.

Both Moraes Bittar and Geisy, who pleaded not guilty, are in pretrial detention. “She says that she was also threatened, that she was also a victim, but her accusations are completely unfounded. If she had been a victim, at the moment she was released (by Daniel Bittar, who had left her at home), she should have contacted the Police reporting that another person was kidnapped – said Lieutenant Colonel Arantes, of the Armed Forces Goiás Police, who participated in the couple’s arrest operation.

On social networks, the suspect even made recent posts with messages against the practice of pedophilia. In one of the posts he reproduces the image of an awareness campaign against crime.

THE NATION – GDA

More news

Guatemala, awaiting an eventual annulment of the presidential elections

‘Haiti is becoming a forgotten crisis’, warns Unicef

Thief dies after getting stuck in window; the family denounces that they did not help him