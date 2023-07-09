It is a dramatic video lasting more than three minutes, taken by a Florida policeman’s body cam and is destined to unleash new racial protests: in the images, an African-American woman, Nerillia Laurent, in her sixth month of pregnancy, is pulled out of a car, beaten to the ground and handcuffed. The episode dates back to May 22, but the story went viral after the news appeared in the local newspapers two days ago that the policeman, Matthew McNichol, a white man, was allowed to resign in June, immediately after the accident, without being prosecuted.

He and another officer had intervened in Boca Raton after a witness witnessed a violent argument in a car. The woman and another person, along with small children, were stopped inside a black SUV, parked on the side of the road. The two policemen asked the adults to show documents and licenses, but the woman, in an evidently altered psychological state, replied that it was her right to stay in the car.

The climate has gradually warmed up. With the policeman who had threatened to arrest her, the woman reacted by insulting him, and saying several times “don’t touch me, don’t touch me”. For two minutes the agent threatened to arrest both if “they continued not to cooperate”.

In the body cam video, the policeman can be heard saying that they “were arguing in a public place” that was part of “his city”. “If you arrest me now – she says – and throw me to the ground with the fact that I’m pregnant, you will be charged.”

At one point McNichol took action: he grabbed the woman’s left arm, passed it behind her back, forcing her to get up from the car seat and get out, then slammed her to the ground, belly down , and handcuffed her. The other, in the car, kept asking “what did he do wrong?”. Laurent, while on the ground, yelled: “I’m pregnant”, while the children in the car were crying, but this did not change the policeman’s mind.

After the episode, the local police issued a statement announcing the opening of an internal investigation. The spread of the image, combined with the news that McNichol was not prosecuted but was able to resign without disciplinary consequences, sparked protests from the black community and civil rights organizations. The woman asked for justice: “I don’t want – she commented, speaking at a press conference, assisted by lawyers – that this experience be lived again by other women”.

Laurent has been sued for resisting a public official, but it is possible that this story will end up starting a lawsuit for millionaire compensation against the Boca Raton City Hall.